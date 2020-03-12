DES MOINES - Anyone who has ever watched Springville’s Lauren Wilson play basketball, knows she’s one of the best in the game in the state of Iowa.
The superstar sophomore can do it all on the court. Bring the ball up the floor like a point guard. Post up like a center and defend pretty much any position her team needs her to.
Saturday, March 7, in Des Moines, the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association (IPSWA) decided to make sure they let everyone around the state know what everyone in Springville and eastern Iowa already did, naming Wilson a class 1A third-team All-State pick.
Wilson helped the Orioles to yet another sensational campaign as the team finished with a 20-5 overall record, were ranked in the class 1A top-15 almost all season long and reached the regional championship game before falling against Montezuma in what would have been Springville’s sixth straight trip to the state tournament.
Wilson, who was named an All-State selection last year as a freshman as well, once again put up impressive numbers for the Orioles leading the team in just about every statistic imaginable.
Wilson topped Springville in scoring (16.9 points per game), rebounding (229), assists (94), steals (52), blocked shots (83) and field goal percentage (50-percent) and was also one of the top defenders in what was yet another challenging run through the Tri-Rivers Conference, one of (if not the) the toughest 1A/2A leagues in the state.
Wilson was one of two Tri-Rivers players named to All-State teams in class 1A by the IPSWA as Bellevue-Marquette senior Tori Michel was named a second-team selection.
In class 2A four Tri-Rivers players were named to All-State teams led by a first-team nod for North Linn senior Grace Flanagan while junior teammate Ellie Ware claimed third-team honors for the Lynx.
Maquoketa Valley junior Ella Imler earned second-team class 2A honors while junior teammate Taya Tucker was a third-team pick by the IPSWA.
Joining Wilson on the class 1A All-State third-team were: Danielle Hoyle, jr. (Paton-Churdan), Megan Stuhr, sr. (Sigourney), Madison Hough, sr. (Graettinger-Terril), Addison Weber, sr. (LeMars Gehlen), Alyssa Hames, jr. (AGWSR), Macy Emgarten, so. (Exira-EHK) and Reagan Muddermann, so. (Lansing Kee).
Earning first-team class 1A All-State honors were: Shateah Wetering, sr. (Montezuma), Kori Wedeking,m sr. (Clarksville), Audi Crooks, fr. (Bishop-Garrigan), Molly Joyce, fr. (Bioshop-Garrigan), Macy Sievers, so. (Newell-Fonda), Jayde Barto, sr. (Kingsley-Pierson), Maddie Paulson, sr. (Woodbury-Central) and Jensen Archibald, sr. (Martensdale-St. Mary’s).
Earning second-team class 1A All-State honors with Michels were: Hali Anderson, jr. (St. Ansgar), Hannah Rickson, sr. (Central Elkader), Kassadi Steel, sr. (North Mahaska), Maggie Walker, jr. (Newell-Fonda), Allie Petry, jr. (St. Albert), Taylor Harpenau, so. (MMCRU) and Mallory Loftus, sr. (Lynnville-Sully).
The IPSWA selected West Des Moines Dowling’s Caitlin Clark as Iowa’s Miss Basketball for 2020 as the 5-foot-11 senior guard, bound for the University of Iowa, averaged a state-best 33.7 points per game and scored more than 2,500 points in her career. Clark shot 50.9-percent from the field while also making 84 3-point baskets.
