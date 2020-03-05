IOWA CITY - Coming into their class 1A regional championship game at Iowa City West High School Wednesday, Feb. 26, fans knew they were going to be in for a treat as 10th-ranked Springville looked for a sixth-straight state tournament berth facing fifth-ranked Montezuma.
Little did they know exactly what they were in for as both the Orioles and the Bravettes put on a scintillating show.
“I came in with the mind-set of this just being another game,” said Springville sophomore Morgan Nachazel, who was sensational for the Orioles scoring a game-high 26 points in what ended as a heartbreaking 77-57 setback, snapping the five-year string of state appearances for the program in what was a wild back-and-forth game.
“I didn’t want to put any extra pressure on myself and I think that helped with the way we were able to play early in the game. We got off to a great start.”
And Nachazel was a huge part of it too, as Springville raced to a 7-0 lead forcing Montezuma to call a quick timeout less than three-minutes into the contest.
It didn’t work.
Nachazel kept firing away, drilling her second 3-pointer of the opening quarter giving her team a 10-4 lead while Nia Howard, Molly Stamp and Savannah Nealman added field goals as the Orioles raced to a big 16-7 advantage.
Then the second of what would be four major swings in the game, occurred.
“I don’t think Montezuma expected us to come out with that kind of fire,” Nachazel said. “Almost everyone was hitting shots, and we really had them frustrated. Then at the end of the first quarter and all through the second, everything changed. All of a sudden, they wouldn’t miss.”
Even with the Bravettes heating up at the end of the first quarter, the Orioles were able to take a 20-19 lead at the horn.
But Montezuma continued to bomb away in the second stanza as well.
The Bravettes drilled an amazing six 3-point baskets during a 24-7 second quarter run that, including one from Elise Boulton just before the halftime horn, that handed Montezuma a commanding 43-27 advantage.
Grace Matus drilled a 3-pointer of her own for the Orioles while Lauren Wilson added a two-point field goal and free throws for the only points for the Springville girls during the stretch.
“At the half we talked about just chipping away at their lead and making it a game in the fourth quarter,” said Wilson, as the Orioles were gearing up for major swing number three in the game.
“We did even better than that. We shared the ball in the third quarter and picked up the energy. We didn’t want to be done and all of a sudden, all of our shots were falling.”
The turnaround was simply amazing, as this time it was Springville who was knocking down shots from all over the Iowa City West floor, and had Montezuma fans absolutely stunned taking a one-point lead (47-46) with 1:05 remaining in the frame when Nachazel connected on two free throws.
“We were not happy with how we played that second quarter and decided to come out and do something about it,” said Nachazel, who did exactly that scoring 12 points during the stretch as the Orioles went on an incredible 20-3 run to take the one-point lead.
“Usually our third quarters haven’t been so good this season, but we sure came out motivated and just really took it to them in this one. I just wish we could have kept it going into the fourth quarter, too.”
Montezuma rallied once again at the end of the third quarter, igniting major swing number four.
Only this time, it would be the last one of the game.
Boulton and Maddy McKeag connected on long 3-point baskets and the Bravettes led 52-47 before Nachazel ended the frame with yet another basket to pull the Orioles to within three at the horn (52-49).
It would be as close as Springville would get the rest of the way.
“They just wouldn’t miss in that fourth quarter,” said Wilson, as Montezuma closed the game going on a 25-8 run, making the final score look much more lopsided than the contest actually was.
“We weren’t up in their faces like we should have been in that fourth quarter and their shooters took advantage. Even though we lost, I thought this was one of our best games of the year. We showed we can play right with the fifth-ranked team in the state, and had them on the ropes. We can play with anyone, but they just wouldn’t miss at the end and that was the difference.”
Nachazel did her best to keep the Orioles within striking distance, closing her phenomenal night with two more 3-point baskets in the fourth quarter as she totaled six treys on the night, four coming in the second half.
Howard added 12 huge points for the Oriole offense while Wilson finished with 10 points.
Montezuma tallied with a whopping 14 3-point baskets in the game, making more treys than two-pointers (12) while Springville closes another outstanding season with a 20-5 overall record.
“This was one of the most amazing games I’ve ever been a part of,” Nachazel said. “The loss hurts, a lot, but we’re going to be back and do the work we need to do in the off-season to make sure this doesn’t happen to us again next season. We’ll be back at the state tournament next year. It’s just what we do at Springville.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.