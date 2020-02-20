SPRINGVILLE - It may have been nearly 15-degrees below zero outside the Springville High School gym Thursday, Feb. 13, but inside the Oriole girls basketball team was supplying plenty of heat for their legion of fans who came to witness what they hoped would be a class 1A regional first-round blowout.
They would get it too, eventually.
In the beginning it appeared Springville was out of sorts hosting fellow Tri-Rivers Conference member Cedar Valley Christian, as the Orioles missed numerous lay-ups and turned the ball over on several occasions before the hosts quickly righted the ship.
Then they went on an historic run.
Springville (18-4) led just 15-11 with one-minute to play in the opening quarter, but a big 7-0 ignited a fire that would not go out the rest of the night as the hosts rolled to an amazing 74-15 triumph, holding the Huskies to a mere four points over the game’s final three quarters, including tossing a shutout in the fourth and final frame.
Lauren Wilson did just about whatever she wanted in the first half for the Orioles, scoring 21 of her game-high 23 points in the stretch as Springville went on a 21-2 second quarter spurt to completely take control of the contest leading 43-13 at the half.
Very little would change in the final 16-minutes as the Orioles used balanced offensive production from Savannah Nealman, Molly Stamp, Morgan Nachazel, Nia Howard, Grace Matus, Ashlynn Zaruba, Lily Clark and Wilson to go on a 31-2 second half run closing out the amazing 59-point rout.
Nachazel scored 16 of her 18 total points in the second half while Stamp and Nealman finished with eight points apiece.
The win advanced Springville to the class 1A regional quarter-final round at Iowa City Liberty High School Tuesday, Feb. 18, against Iowa Valley (15-7). A win there would send the Orioles to the regional semi-finals at Iowa City High Friday, Feb. 21, against the winner of the Sigourney (17-4) vs. English Valleys (13-8) quarter-final contest.
