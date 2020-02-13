OELWEIN - Led by sensational performances from Evan Robertson, Lane Mollenhauer, Tanner Malanaphy, Nick Olivas, Hunter LaGrange and Jazlyn Andrea, the Springville high school archery team collected a score of 1,673 to place second against a five-team field at the 3D shoot in Oelwein Saturday, Feb. 8.
Robertson claimed a 3D individual boys’ title finishing with a 285 score while Mollenhauer was third also coming through with a 285. Malanaphy’s 283 effort was good enough to place fourth among all boys competing while Olivas (279) and LaGrange (279) were sixth and seventh, respectively, in the class, giving the Oriole high school team an amazing five archers in the boys’ top-10.
Andrea gave Springville representation in the girls’ top-10 as her 275 score was seventh against the field.
Independence claimed the high school 3D team title tallying a 1,686 score while the Orioles defeated Anamosa (1,653), Aplington-Parkersburg (1,537) and Oelwein (1,434).
Also competing for Springville in the high school 3D shoot were: Alexis McKinney (266), Holden Cordes (269), Levi Beck (265), Kailee Jacobs (262), Nicole Kilburg (258) and Jacob Waltz (222).
The Oriole middle school team finished with a 1,554 score that was good enough to place third against the five-team field led by a 280 score from Slayton Straub that placed him second individually among all middle school boys.
Heber Blackmore (276), Keagan Swayze (271) and Enzler Breitfelder (262) also turned in top-10 boys’ scores placing fourth, sixth and 10th, respectively.
Also scoring for the Springville team in the 3D middle school shoot were: Katerina Laubengayer (237) and Sierra Werling (228).
The Oriole teams also scored well in Oelwein’s bullseye shoot with the high school coming through with a third-place performance after turning in a 3,354 score led by a pair of 290 efforts from LaGrange and Olivas, which were both top-10 (tied for third) among all 405 boys competing in the event.
Robertson’s 289 score was eighth overall while Jacobs added a top-10 effort on the girls’ side as her 282 score was ninth in the class and 16th among all 372 girls taking part in the bullseye.
Also scoring for the Springville high school team in the event were: Mollenhauer (286), Anthony Unash (279), Malanaphy (277), McKinney (274), Cordes (273), Eli French (272), Kilburg (272) and Andrea (270).
The Orioles’ middle school team tallied a score of 3,105 to place seventh against the 10-team field in the bullseye as Blackmore (283) and Straub (282) were fifth and sixth among all boys competing in the class.
Also scoring for the Springville team were: Carter Lacy (266), Swayze (265), Andrew Unash (265), Laubengayer (261), Oliver Longerbeam (259), Enzler Breitfelder (254), Ethan Hosek (252), Emily Andersen (251), Werling (242) and Leah Kilburg (225).
Barrett Deutsch continued Springville’s top-level scoring all the way down to the elementary level as his 257 effort was sixth among all 110 boys completing in the class while teammates Andrew Schwiebert (248), Zachary King (246), Preston Martin (237), Madilynn Dearborn (210), Brecklyn Rowold (210), Connor Sweet (206), Noah Derrick (201), William Robinson Valley (192), Asher Longerbeam (191) and Hannah Vascik (165) also competed for the team in the bullseye shoot.
