SPRINGVILLE - Setting the tone with dominating playing off the opening tip Tuesday, Feb. 4, the Springville girls basketball made it clear to visiting Starmont they were here to win the game, and were going to do it in dominating fashion, too.
“We came out ready to play and worked hard defensively pressing and working well together,” said Oriole girls basketball coach Christina Zaruba, as the aggressive play by her team on the defensive end made it tough for Starmont ball handlers to even get the ball past half court in what ended as a huge 72-38 Springville win.
“Lauren (Wilson) was dominant underneath and was pretty much in control the entire game. We dominated the offensive boards pulling down 22 offensive rebounds that gave us a lot of second chance looks.”
Springville (16-4, 8-4), who vaulted to 10th in the class 1A girls’ basketball rankings, struggled to get into a flow on the offensive end during the early moments of the game, but once a few shots began to go into the hoop, the rout was on.
The Stars had no answer for Wilson or Morgan Nachazel, who seemed to be able to score at will as the Orioles led 20-8 after one quarter and 39-15 at the half.
Wilson scored 13 of her game-high 24 points in the opening 16-minutes while Nachazel added 12 of her 22 in the first two frames as Springville dominated in pretty much every facet.
The Oriole lead grew to as many as 27 in the third quarter before Zaruba emptied her bench though the hosts were still able to tack on 14 fourth quarter points.
Molly Stamp also played a big role in the win not only scoring 11 points but playing tenacious defense. Wilson added eight rebounds and five steals to her sensational night while Grace Matus kept the offense humming dishing out seven assists to go with four steals defensively.
Springville took to the road Friday, Feb. 7, and against class 2A third-ranked North Linn, the Tri-Rivers Conference leaders, were handed a tough 59-24 defeat.
“This definitely didn’t go as we had hoped,” Zaruba said. “We struggled to buy a bucket early and had a lot of shots that just would not fall. Defensively, we struggled too because North Linn did a great job pushing tempo, something they really didn’t do that much of the first time we played them.”
The Lynx jumped to a quick 10-2 lead early in the first quarter before the Orioles settled down and stayed within striking distance for much of the remainder of the first half.
Springville trailed 14-6 at the first quarter horn and 24-14 at the half, but the Lynx were just getting started.
North Linn came out of the break on fire, going on a 17-5 run to take control of the contest leading 41-19 heading into the final frame.
“We did not get a lot of looks inside and settled too much for outside jumpers,” Zaruba said. “Down 10 at the half we were still in with some work to do, but when we’re off, we are really off. We just really struggled to score and defensively it seemed like there was only so much we could do.”
The shots continued to rim out on the Orioles over the game’s final eight-minute stretch as well, as the visitors scored just five points in the frame closing out their 35-point loss.
Savannah Nealman led the Springville offense scoring six of her team-high seven points in the first half while Wilson added six more. Nachazel chipped in scoring five.
