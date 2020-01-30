COGGON - They got a run for their money from host North Linn Saturday, Jan. 25, but nothing was going to stop the Springville archery team from winning yet another high school bullseye championship.
And nothing did.
With Hunter LaGrange, Evan Robertson, Lane Mollenhauer, Holden Cordes, Jazlyn Andrea, Nicole Kilburg and Kailee Jacobs leading the charge, the Orioles posted a 3,385 score that edged runner-up North Linn’s 3,355 effort to bring yet another title home to Springville.
Cedar Rapids Prairie (3,317), Center Point-Urbana (3,273), Bellevue (3,263), Alburnett (3,205) and Bellevue-Marquette (2,994) rounded out the team scoring at the high school event as LaGrange’s 291 total topped all 294 boys competing and was fourth against the entire field of 591 archers.
Robertson added a 289 score that was second among all high school boys while Mollenhauer (287) and Cordes (286) also turned in top-10 performances.
Andrea (284), Kilburg (283) and Jacobs (283) were eight, ninth and 10th, respectively among all 247 girls competing.
Also scoring for the Orioles high school team were: Dalton Hawker (279), Nick Olivas (278), Danielle Besta (278), Tanner Malanaphy (275) and Anthony Unash (272).
Springville’s middle school team took fourth after turning in a score of 3,131 led by a 282 effort from Slayton Straub that was second-best among all middle school boys.
Bellevue topped all middle school teams at the North Linn meet carding a score of 3,188 while Center Point-Urbana (1,157) and Oelwein (3,141) rounded out the tournament top-3.
Also scoring for the Orioles in the middle school shoot were: Heber Blackmore (269), Blake Fowler (267), Keagan Swayze (264), Abi Stejskal (262), Carter Lacy (260), Katerina Laubengayer (258), Ethan Hosek (258), Dawson Deutsch (257), Andrew Unash (255), Emily Anderson (252) and Brooke Kearney (247).
Barrett Deutsch claimed an individual championship in the elementary class topping the entire field with his 264 effort while teammate Preston Martin was sixth among all elementary boys competing firing a 242.
