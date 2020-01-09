ANAMOSA - Waves of archers dressed in orange and black descended upon the Anamosa middle and high school gyms Saturday, Jan. 4, and much like they have everyplace else they’ve been so far this winter, the talented contingent of Springville archers just added to their collection of hardware winning both the high school bullseye and 3D team championships.
Much like title-winning teams do, Oriole names were scattered all across the leaderboards as Lane Mollenhauer tied with Anamosa’s Alexander Shover for the top spot among all 287 boys competing in the bullseye while Heber Blackmore claimed the top spot in the boys’ bullseye middle school shoot firing a 284 score. Jazlyn Andrea was also one of the girls’ top high school shooters trailing only overall champion Lilly Machart, of Anamosa, with a 289 score that bested all Springville archers in the bullseye and was second against a field of 238.
The Orioles so dominated the high school bullseye event, the team claimed four of the top-5 boys’ spots (Mollenhauer, Hunter LaGrange 285, Tanner Malanaphy 285 and Anthony Unash 284) and seven of the top-7 overall (Nick Olivas 284, Evan Robertson 283 and Dalton Hawker 283) while Andrea was of five Oriole girls in the top-10 overall with Kailee Jacobs (284), Alexis McKinney (282), Danielle Besta (280) and Nicole Kilburg (275).
Springville’s 3,405 score topped a very good Anamosa team by an impressive 107 points in the bullseye, and also defeated Bellevue (3,238), Marion (3,197), East Dubuque Il. (3,194), Alburnett (3,150), Bellevue-Marquette (3,048) and South Tama (2,801).
Also competing for the Orioles in the high school bullseye shoot were: Jackson Robinson Valley (279), Liz Stejskal (273), Holden Cordes (272), Jade Yousse (267), Eli French (255), Wyatt French (252), Emma Fuller (251), Bryce Asquith (251), Levi Beck (246), Kaylee Asquith (218) and Tegan Goehring (173).
Blackmore led Springville’s middle school team to a runner-up 3,158 score trailing only champion Anamosa’s 3,179 effort but also defeated East Dubuque Il. (3,104), Alburnett (3,070), Bellevue (3,031), Oelwein (3,025), South Tama (2,976) and Central City (2,761).
Slayton Straub wasn’t too far off Blackmore’s performance, firing a 283 score that was second among all 108 middle school boys while Abi Stejskal (272), Blake Fowler (270), Andrew Unash (268), Keagan Swayze (265), Creston Cordes (264), Carter Lacy (261), Dawson Deutsch (259), Emily Andersen (249), Brooke Kearney (248) and Sierra Werling (235) also counted towards the middle school team score in the bullseye shoot.
Also competing for the Orioles were: Enzler Breitfelder (253), Olivia Longerbeam (242), Ethan Hosek (240), Alexander Robertson (230), Leah Kilburg (226), Lidiya Boeding (222), Elizabeth Malanaphy (210), Cayden Mann (209), Olivia Carson (204), Baylee Callaghan (196) and Addison Peterson (189).
Springville elementary archers competing in the bullseye were: Barrett Deutsch (264), Preston Martin (251), Andrew Schwiebert (227), Zachary King (204), Madilynn Dearborn (198), Hannah Vascik (185), Brecklyn Rowold (185), Noah Derrick (175), Asher Longerbeam (174), Connor Sweet (156) and William Robinson Valley (151).
The Orioles tallied 102 perfect-10 scores in the 3D shoot leading the team to a title with a 1,688 score led by Evan Robertson’s 288 effort that was second among all 123 boys competing.
Springville defeated runner-up Anamosa (1,673), East Dubuque Il. (1,613) and Alburnett (1,558) as Hunter LaGrange (183), Tanner Malanaphy (281), Kailee Jacobs (280), Lane Mollenhauer (279) and Danielle Besta (277) all counted for the high school team.
Dalton Hawker (279), Nicole Kilburg (276), Jazlyn Andrea (269), Holden Cordes (268), Alexis McKinney (268) and Nick Olivas (257) also competed for the high school team in the 3D shoot.
Springville’s middle school team, led by Slayton Straub’s 278 score which was third overall among all 63 boys competing in the event, helped the Orioles to a 1,514 score, good enough to place fourth in the six-team meet.
Heber Blackmore (276), Keagan Swayze (274), Creston Cordes (258), Abi Stejskal (249) and Leah Kilburg (179) all counted towards the team score while Blake Fowler (247), Alexander Robertson (240), Enzler Breitfelder (237), Dawson Deutsch (236) and Carter Lacy (224) also competed for the Oriole middle school team in the 3D event.
Cayden Mann was the lone Springville elementary shooter in the 3D competition coming through with a score of 223.
