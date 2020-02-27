IOWA CITY - Being in pressure-filled playoff situations has been something the Springville girls basketball program has become very accustomed to over much of the last decade.
So, when the Orioles traveled to Iowa City High Friday, Feb. 21, for their huge class 1A regional semi-final contest against a very good Sigourney team (18-5), it was business as usual for the Springville girls, who played with a loose confidence that the Savages simply could not match.
“Coming into this game I was a little concerned because Sigourney had some real tall girls who were also pretty skilled basketball players,” said Springville girls basketball coach Christina Zaruba, as her team left absolutely no doubt as to who was going to keep their season alive, rolling to a lopsided 63-43 rout that wasn’t even as close as the final score.
“Lauren (Wilson) and Morgan (Nachazel) did a good job of taking care of two of Sigourney’s tall girls and we also did a great job of not allowing No. 22 (Megan Stuhr) to bring the ball up the court and that really seemed to take Sigourney out of sync with what they wanted to do, offensively. I’m sure with all that size that they have they wanted to do most of their damage from the inside, but we just would not allow that to happen and forced them into being an outside shooting team, and that played right into our hands.”
Springville (20-4) set the tone from the opening tip, racing to a 9-0 lead before settling for a commanding 15-3 advantage at the first quarter horn.
“We attacked relentlessly on the offensive end and I don’t think Sigourney was quite ready for us to do that,” Zaruba said. “We were a balanced offense and that made things tough on them too. They couldn’t just guard Lauren or Morgan, they had to pay attention to so many of our girls and just didn’t know who was going to score from possession to possession.”
Early on it was Molly Stamp doing much of the damage for the Orioles, as the talented freshman scored nine of her 16 points in the first half of play as Springville held a huge 29-9 lead at the break.
“Molly had a great game and really attacked the rim all night,” Zaruba said. “She got us started and then everyone else chipped in. It was a great night.”
Springville stretched their lead to as many as 26 points late in the third quarter before Zaruba emptied her bench.
“We’re a deeper team than a lot of people think,” Zaruba said. “It’s that depth that has helped us make this playoff run, and hopefully we’ve got quite a few games left in us.”
Matus, Wilson, Stamp and Nachazel all connected from beyond the 3-point arc in the second half while Wilson tallied 13 of her game-high 19 points in the final two frames.
Nachazel finished with 14 points as 10th-ranked Springville advances to the class 1A regional championship game at Iowa City West Wednesday, Feb. 26, against No. 2 ranked and top-seeded Montezuma (22-1).
