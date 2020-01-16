WYOMING - Both host Midland and visiting Calamus-Wheatland stayed right within striking range of each other all game long Tuesday, Jan. 7.
Both coaches knew the outcome was most likely going to come down to who could make the big plays down the stretch.
On this night however, that team wasn’t the Eagles.
“We played well enough to win this game, but just didn’t come out on top,” said Midland boys basketball coach Dalton Harms, as his team was edged in a tight 51-47 decision.
“We took a three-point lead with five-minutes left, but scored only four more points to finish the game.”
Midland (1-8, 0-2), with Iziek Soper leading the charge, took an 11-10 first quarter lead before the Warriors rallied going on a 14-11 run to head into the half with a 24-21 advantage.
Back came the Eagles in the third quarter, taking a 29-28 lead before an 8-6 spurt by the visitors over the final two minutes had Calamus-Wheatland leading 36-35 with just eight-minutes to play.
But it was an intense eight minutes of action that fans enjoyed.
The Eagles flew back leading 45-44 with five minutes to play, but a 7-2 run to close the game by the Warriors proved too much for Midland to overcome.
“We did not shoot well from the 3-point line (6-of-26) and that turned out to be costly,” Harms said. “We turned the ball over more than we would have liked too, but we still battled and had a chance to win it at the end.”
Soper, who got the team off to a solid first quarter start, had a huge second half as well scoring 11 of his team-high 15 points in the final two frames while also finishing with seven rebounds. Britan Martens played a hugged role with the Midland offense as well scoring 15 points (drilling three 3-point baskets) while also pulling down seven boards to go with two assists and two steals.
Zain Sauer chipped in with eight points, connecting twice from beyond the arc and added six rebounds for the hosts.
Wilson Buckwalter was the pulse of the Eagle offense dishing out six assists.
