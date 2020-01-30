BELLEVUE - The start was exactly what Anamosa fr/so boys basketball coach Caleb Huss wanted in Bellevue Tuesday, Jan. 21.
The finish? Not so much.
The Raiders raced to a 10-8 first quarter lead before the Comets went on a 17-11 second quarter run to lead 26-19 at the break.
The second half saw more Anamosa struggles offensively as Bellevue broke the game opening going on a 21-7 spurt over the final two frames.
“I thought we played them much tougher than we did earlier this year,” Huss said. “Especially after such a big gap since we last played. In the first half we seemed to rebound a little better and played some great defense. In the second half we just did not make as many shots and tried to run a little zone to help with our fatigue, but Bellevue just made shots.”
Jay Gatto led the visitors scoring eight points while Devin Brophy tallied six more.
