CORALVILLE - Attaining such lofty heights in their first year of existence as year ago, how could the Anamosa girls’ wrestling team possibly maintain that extremely high level of success heading into the state tournament Friday, Jan. 21, and Saturday, Jan. 22, at the new Xtreme Arena and GreenState Family Fieldhouse in Coralville.
Not only were the Raiders lower on numbers than they were a year ago when they amazingly finished ninth as a team as the state tournament held at Waverly-Shell Rock High School, but they were also missing one of their top wrestlers in freshman Maddie Fischer who was forced to sit out due to COVID protocols.
Somehow, someway, the Anamosa girls did it again, earning a second-straight top-10 team finish scoring 85 points to place 10th against a state field that featured more than 150 programs competing at the huge event.
“Overall, the girls did a really good job,” said Raider girls wrestling coach Shania DeShaw, as sophomores Ava Scranton and Maggie Wagner led the way for the Anamosa team both wrestling their way into the podium and earning state medals scoring fifth and seventh-place finishes at 126-pounds, respectively.
“Things were a lot different compared to last year, as we were in an actual arena. When we first walked out of the tunnel, some of the girls said they had goosebumps. I think nerves definitely were high, but the girls did a good job of not letting others see that. We did a great job of staying mentally tough and wrestling hard both days.”
Scranton, who just missed placing at state last year as a freshman, broke through this time around wrestling seven times in the two-day span and winning five, including a 3:49 pin triumph in her final fifth-place bout Saturday against North Fayette Valley’s Regan Griffin.
“My goal coming in was to place after missing it by a match last year,” said Scranton, who tallied a 5-2 mark at the tournament on her way to the sensational fifth-place performance, a program-best mark.
“That last match was really important to me, I did not want to end my state tournament with a loss, though it was tough as I had to wait two hours before I was able to wrestle that match. It felt amazing just being able to get that win. I was drained from the two days of wrestling, but I pulled myself together and worked through it.”
Scranton, ranked sixth in the state at 126, after receiving a first-round bye, opened her tournament with a 1:23 pin win over Ankeny Centennial’s Avery Grim on Friday before following that with a fall over Mid-Prairie’s Bronwyn Brenneman (2:29).
Scranton came back Saturday and against Charles City’s top-ranked Lilly Luft, was handed a 5:12 pin setback, her first of the tournament.
“I wrestled Luft at our Anamosa tournament and wanted to try and do some new stuff against her this time after she beat me last time,” Scranton said. “I felt like I was able to wrestle with her, but I was disappointed she won by a pin. That didn’t happen last time in Anamosa.”
Scranton came back and pinned North Scott’s Khylie Wainwright in the consolation round, guaranteeing her a spot on the podium, then wrestled teammate Maggie Wagner in the next round.
“It’s always tough when we have to wrestle each other, but knowing that we were both going to place, it took a loot of the pressure off,” said Scranton, who tallied an 8-0 decision over her fiend and teammate. “It wasn’t a win or go home match this time like it was last time we wrestled at state. We were both going to wrestle again no matter what.”
In the consolation semi-final Scranton was handed a 1:34 pin loss at the hands of second-ranked Emma Grimm before rallying to win her final bout of the tournament.
“This team, and these girls are the most hard-working I’ve ever been a part of,” said Scranton, who had her father Jon on the mat as well as an assistant coach.
“It was amazing having my dad right there with me through this entire thing. I appreciate the support from him and the entire community. Everyone has given us so much love, it really motivated us to be the best we could be, and I thought we had a pretty good state tournament.”
Wagner, who placed seventh at 126, also wrestled seven times at state posting and like Scranton posted a 5-2 overall mark.
“My goal was to make it onto the podium, and I think I surprised myself by being able to do that,” said Wagner, ranked ninth in the state.
“Wrestling Ava wasn’t quite as hard as it was last year when we faced off at state knowing that we’d both place this time, but overall, I was super proud of how I wrestled not only at state but throughout the season. It was an amazing ride.”
Wagner was also able to close her tournament with a victory claiming a medical forfeit over Boone’s Anna Sondall in the 126-pound seventh-place match on Saturday a match before Scranton claimed an 8-0 win.
Wagner opened her tournament Friday with a quick 34-second pin win over Sioux Central’s Odola Cham before following that up with wins over Benton Community’s Brielle Hogan (1:56) and Sondall, who suffered an injury during the match and was forced to forfeit.
Coming back Saturday, Wagner faced North Fayette Valley’s third-ranked Regan Griffith and was handed a 4:10 pin defeat, but in the match that determined whether or not the Raider sophomore would reach the medal round, Wagner came through in grand style pinning Ames’ Alexis Winkey (3:26) in the consolation.
“Never in my wildest dreams did I think I could accomplish this in my second year of wrestling,” Wagner said. “Competing at state was an awesome experience, and hopefully we can bring even more girls back here again next year and place even higher. We’re off to a great start with two top-10 finishes, and hopefully we can keep it going.”
Emily Watters, who became Anamosa’s first-ever place-winner last season taking eighth, just missed making it onto the podium for consecutive seasons.
“I had a goal of placing higher that I did last year and that didn’t happen,” said Watters, who tallied a 2-2 record at the state meet this year at 132.
“I do still have the AAU state tournament to look forward to, so hopefully I can place there.”
Watters opened her event Friday with a 49-second pin win over Newton’s Emma Lopez-Garcia before claiming a 9-2 decision over Humboldt’s state-ranked Deni McDaniel to advance to the quarter-final round Saturday where she was handed a 1:49 pin loss against Davenport Assumption’s top-ranked Sydney Park.
Watters closed her tournament with a tough 1:39 loss against Center Point-Urbana’s Moorea Brown.
“I went into that match against the Center Point girl pretty confident,” Watters said. “I’d watched some film on her and felt like I was prepared and knew what to do, but I just didn’t wrestle very well.”
Cali Koppes was yet another Raider wrestler who came one win shy of medaling at state, wrestling six times on Friday at 113 posting a 4-2 mark that included a season-ending 2:28 pin loss at the hands of Colfax-Mingo’s Danica Linn in the sixth consolation round.
“Last year Cali dislocated her elbow in her first match at state, ending her season,” DeShaw said. “This year Cali had big goals for herself. She had a really good mindset, especially coming off a loss and turning around to win her next match. Cali fell short of placing, but the growth and mental toughness she has gained is something lifelong for her.”
Koppes started her tournament with a 13-2 decision over West Marshall’s Carli Pfantz before pinning South Central Calhoun’s Scout Rohlfs in 5:22 to advance to the third round where she was handed her first loss of the tournament suffering a 46-second pin loss against Eddyville-Blakesburg’s Maddie Black.
Koppes bounced right back to pull out an impressive 12-9 decision over Iowa City West’s Ava Davis before pinning Cedar Falls’ Becca Nicolson in what was her final victory of the tournament.
Starr Kirk, one of two seniors on the roster with Koppes, went 1-2 at state pinning Cedar Rapids Kennedy’s Alexandra Anderson in 1:23 before being handed a tough 8-6 loss to open the event against Solon’s Bella Feaker at 120. Kirk walked off the mat for the final time after a 5:45 pin loss against South Winneshiek’s Josseline Hageman.
“Starr had some big goals this season, too,” DeShaw said. “She showed up ready to wrestle and unfortunately things didn’t go the way we would have liked. Starr also gained a lot of mental toughness that will carry her through life.”
Maddy Meeker was yet another Raider who got off to a sensational start at state, winning her first two bouts by fall at 126 over Dubuque Wahlert’s Kate Hingtgen (48-seconds) and Decorah’s Isabel Ihde (3:20). In the third-round Meeker was handed a 1:39 pin setback against Osage’s second-ranked Emma Grimm before having her tournament come to a close with a 5:57 pin loss against Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Paige Trainor.
“Maddy has done an incredible job this season,” DeShaw said. “For this being her first year of wrestling, she did great. Her second match at state surprised the heck out of me. She was down and ended up coming through pinning her opponent. It was a really nice boost for her.”
Bri Neuhaus also scored multiple wins at the state tournament wrestling at 138-pounds, going 3-2 while taking the mat five times on Friday.
Neuhaus opened with a 4:15 fall over Okoboji’s Avery Ballis before being handed a second-rounf 2:20 pin loss against New Hampton’s Tierney Perkins. Neuhaus came back with a vengeance pinning Crestwood’s Payton Ruppert (2:00) and Mid-Prairie’s Marissa Cline (44-seconds) but wrapped her tournament with a 3:30 pin loss against BGM’s Chloe Etten.
“Bri has always been strong and aggressive and that is what we saw again this weekend,” DeShaw said. “She did a great job of not giving up and fighting through her matches.”
Michaela Scranton also scored state points for the Anamosa team picking up a 2:54 pin win over Osage’s Katelynn Huebsch in the 145 consolation round before opening her tournament with a hard-fought 7-4 loss against Humboldt’s Alondra Torres. Scranton closed her state meet with a 27-second pin loss against Central Elkader’s Rebecca Suhr.
“This was Michaela’s first year wrestling and she did a really good job,” DeShaw said. “She made some mistakes in her first match but learned from them to make improvements in her second match. Michaela has a lot of determination and grit and will thrive in the years to come.”
Kaylee Meier also took to the state tournament mat wrestling twice at heavyweight dropping matches against Muscatine’s Bayley Hawkins (1-0) and Crestwood’s Addisson Hershberger (3:06).
“This was also Kaylee’s first year wrestling and she has improved so much during the course of the season,” DeShaw said. “Kaylee didn’t get to wrestle right away in the tournament due to lower numbers in her bracket, and I always think it makes athletes more nervous to sit and wait in anticipation.
“Kaylee did a great job of staying strong and if she was nervous, we didn’t know it.”
Waverly-Shell Rock claimed the state tournament team championship scoring 256 points to blow past the field as runner-up Humboldt finished with 124 points.
Anamosa actually the tournament early on Friday jumping out to a quick 42 points after the first round of action.
“The team placed ninth last year and one of our goals this year was to place higher,” DeShaw said. “We landed ion 10th as a team but scored 14 more points than we did last year. To me that means I could not be happier with where we ended.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.