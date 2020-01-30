ANAMOSA - A solid start by the Anamosa JV girls basketball team hosting Camanche Monday, Jan. 20, didn’t end the way the Raiders had hoped it would.
“At the beginning of the game the energy was low from both teams,” said Anamosa JV girls basketball coach Angie Lawrence, as her team led 10-4 at the half, but would eventually drop a tough 27-24 overtime final.
“The girls struggled to move past that but we eventually did breaking Camanche’s press and scoring off Camanche turnovers and had a lead of 12 points. But then we started to take hurried shots and not being aggressive on defense and ended regulation tied at 22 all.”
The Indians scored a 3-pointer as well as a 2-point field goal in the extra frame and held the hosts to just three points.
“I am proud of the way the girls found a way to be more intense offensively and defensively,” Lawrence said. “I am proud of the effort, too, however we have things to learn about how to keep a lead, be patient and use the clock. We are improving with every game and that is the goal.”
Cecilia Venenga led the JV girls scoring five points while Megan Decker, Kala Dietiker and Nicole Power added four points each for the Raider offense.
The Anamosa JV girls looked to turn things around 24 hours later in Bellevue Tuesday, Jan. 21, but with the offense struggling mightily succumbed to a tough 31-8 defeat.
“There was a lid on the basket,” Lawrence said. “We were doing so many good things, finding the opening and driving for the lay-up. Making a good pass to a teammate who was open when we got stopped for a great shot. Taking care of the basketball and taking good high-percentage shots, but they just wouldn’t fall.”
Anamosa (2-10) trailed 10-3 after one quarter and 18-5 at the half before a 13-3 second half run blew the game open for the host Comets.
Decker and Anna Rowley tallied three points each for the visitors.
“We let Bellevue penetrate the lane way too much and didn’t do well stopping the drive,” Lawrence said. “We were also very timid when it came to breaking their press which led to turnovers and easy Bellevue scoring.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.