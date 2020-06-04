ANAMOSA - It was a run of success unlike anything the Anamosa boys track and field program had seen in a number of years.
Winning numerous individual state championships, and during the spring of 1995 Raider senior Tim Lambertsen kept that run going (Nic Weers won 400-meter hurdle state titles in 1994 and 1996) with a phenomenal performance pulling off a huge upset in the class 3A 100-meter dash at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Everyone knew Lambertsen had it in him to be one of the top sprinters in the state of Iowa.
But a champion?
That was a level no one knew if the Raider senior could reach, maybe not even Lambertsen himself, but during a brilliant journey through the ’95 season the star sprinter began to gain more and more confidence in his own abilities, and it culminated with the ultimate prize against the best sprinters the state had to offer.
Lambertsen made an early statement in a cold season-opening meet in Tipton blowing away the field winning the 100-meter dash with a blistering time of 11.3-seconds, while teammate Tyler Remley was runner-up in the event crossing in 12.13.
Lambertsen was just getting started.
After winning another 100 title in Tipton just a week later, Lambertsen flew to an 11.44 clocking against a loaded field in Solon to claim his fourth championship in a row.
The Anamosa senior saw his winning streak snapped in Marion in early May, but even while taking second Lambertsen came through with a season-best 10.80 clocking in the prelim before adding a 10.87 effort in the 100 finals.
“Tim had to be very pleased with his run,” said Anamosa boys track coach Chuck Smith. “Even while finishing second, his times were some of the best.”
Those incredible clockings continued as Lambertsen set an Anamosa 100-meter dash track record with a 10.86 effort at the Raiders’ own Ken Fearing Relays before winning the Big Bend Conference title in the same event with a time of 11.16.
Once in Des Moines, and in not exactly ideal conditions as rain poured down, Lambertsen saved his best for last winning the class 3A 100-meter dash state championship by upsetting Mount Pleasant’s two-time defending champion Doug Miller in the finals.
“That’s the type of weather I’ve been training in all season,” Lambertsen said. “It seemed like it rained at every meet we had this year. So actually, the bad weather worked in my favor. It didn’t even faze me.”
After posting some of the fastest times in the class coming into the state meet, Lambertsen was confident he could run with anyone, and that included the two-time defending champion.
“I knew I could run with him (Miller), but I didn’t know I could beat him,” Lambertsen said. “Once they announced the winner, I had a big rush of adrenaline go through me.”
Weers added to the Anamosa festivities at the ’95 state meet, placing sixth in the 400-meter dash after crossing the finish line in 51.05 after being seeded 15th coming into the event.
“Anytime you can improve that much, it’s impressive,” Smith said. “Especially with Nic recovering from (ACL) knee surgery. I think Tim and Nic did something this weekend which was beyond imagination.”
