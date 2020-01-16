ANAMOSA - It’s been the chance the first-year Anamosa girls’ wrestling team has been waiting for since the 2019-20 schedule was first released a little over two months ago.
Wrestling on their home mat and in front of their home fans for the first time, ever, and the Raiders made a great first impressive hosting a huge tournament Monday, Jan. 6.
With teams from Cedar Falls, Central Elkader, Charles City, Clayton Ridge, Dubuque Senior, Dubuque Wahlert, Durant, Iowa Valley, Marion, Mount Vernon, West Liberty and Wilton all taking part, Anamosa’s 10 wrestlers put on a show with Ava Scranton leading the way with an individual championship in the 120B division.
Scranton posted a perfect 3-0 record on the night that included pin wins over Central Elkader’s Brittni Tieden (40-seconds), Marion’s Makenzie Goettsch (56-seconds) and Mount Vernon’s Maddy Plotz (3:35).
Scranton wasn’t the only Raider wrestler who had a big night, as Maggie Wagner, Emily Watters, Serina Norte and Mia Ludwig all scored runner-up finishes in their respective classes.
Wagner tallied a 3-1 overall record on the evening that included consecutive pin wins over Mount Vernon’s Julia Wheeler (2:32), Dubuque Wahlert’s Ivy Dearstone (2:25) and Marion’s Jordan Wheeler (1:02) to wrap up her tournament.
Watters, who was 2-1 on the night, opened with back-to-back wins, that included a 4:00 fall over Durant’s Ellie Fuller-Long before being handed a forfeit win against Dubuque Wahlert’s Ellie Timmerman.
Norte closed her tournament with back-to-back victories also finishing with a 2-1 overall match record after pinning Dubuque Wahlert’s Rachel Eddy (1:21) and Mount Vernon’s Abby Morf (29-seconds).
Ludwig wrestled just twice, but opened with a 4:58 pin win over Dubuque Wahlert’s Anna Kalb in going 1-1 on the night for the hosts.
Cali Koppes and Jordyn Erickson scored third-place finishes for the Anamosa team.
Koppes was busy on the mat wrestling four times finishing with a 2-2 overall record posting wins over Marion’s Anna Tuuri (6-3) and West Liberty’s Magaly Kivi (1:20).
Erickson picked up an 11-3 major decision over Iowa Valley’s Alexis Hoeppner during her three matches at the event while Starr Kirk (fourth-place), Kyla Callaway (fourth-place) and Katie Murdock (fifth-place) all competed for the home team at the tournament as well.
