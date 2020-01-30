ANAMOSA - For three of the game’s four quarters, the Anamosa JV boys basketball team more than competed with visiting Camanche, one of the top JV teams in the River Valley Conference.
The problem?
The third quarter.
“That quarter got us,” said Raider JV boys basketball coach Wayne Lasack, as his team was outscored 23-6 coming out of the halftime break keying a tough 74-52 defeat.
“Up until that point we were running right with Camanche. Justin Tjaden hit three first half 3-pointers and we were right there within striking distance.”
Anamosa (1-11) trailed 20-13 after one wild quarter before the visitors led 31-25 at the half.
“Camanche likes to run and once we settled down, we were right there with them playing right with an undefeated Camanche team,” Lasack said. “In the second quarter we fell behind 30-17 before making a big run at the end of the half to get to within six points, but our struggled in the third quarter pretty much cost us the game.”
Tjaden finished with a team-high 16 points while Devin Brophy added 13 more. Sage Hoyt chipped in with nine while Jay Gatto tallied eight more.
The Raiders hit the road Tuesday, Jan. 21, and with the offense struggling all night long were handed a 61-27 setback.
“We were forced to play a different style than the night before and we struggled with it,” Lasack said. “Bellevue sat in a 1-2-2 zone and there just wasn’t much we could do against it. I also think playing back-to-back nights with a shot seven-man line-up caught up to us a bit too.”
Anamosa trailed 13-6 after one quarter, 27-12 at the half and 44-17 after three frames.
Kole Dietiker had a big game scoring almost half of the Raiders’ points finishing with a team-high 12 while Jack Jaeger came through with five more.
