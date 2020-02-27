DES MOINES - It had been several years since the Anamosa wrestling program had someone make it all the way to the state level.
As a two-time district qualifier coming into this season, Raider junior Nathan Keating was one of the front-runners to break that string (along with Mitch Engelbart, Alex Casey and Connor Andresen). An early season state-ranking and overall sensational run this past winter only cemented the fact that Keating would be wrestling at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines come February.
After a clutch performance at the 2A district tournament in Center Point, Keating’s dream indeed came true, as the Raider junior was on the mat in Des Moines Thursday, Feb. 20, opening his 160-pound journey against Bondurant-Farrar’s ninth-ranked Neal Larsen.
“I’ve been dreaming about this moment for a long time, and to finally be down there wrestling at the state tournament was an amazing experience,” Keating said. “But it was also entirely different than what I expected it would be. I thought I was ready for what I was going to face here at state, and I found out pretty quickly that I wasn’t. The atmosphere, the wrestling, everything about it was different than what I had pictured in my head it would be. I guess state is something you can’t really prepare for until you get down here and experience it, and thankfully I’ve got another year to get back here and learn from this.”
Larsen scored quickly on Keating in their 160-pound first-round bout tallying a takedown 30-seconds into the match, but the Raider junior kept battling back through three intense periods.
“I knew coming in this was going to be a tough match,” Keating said. “As I look back at the match now, I wish I would have done a few things differently, but in the end, I think he was just more prepared than I was and in the end that was the difference.”
Keating scored a first-period escape before Larsen added a second takedown to take 4-1 lead into the second period, which is where Keating made his move.
The Anamosa junior tallied a quick escape before adding a takedown to tie the score at 4-4 before Larsen ended the period with a reversal and a two-point nearfall.
“That wasn’t how I wanted to end that period,” Keating said. “I had some momentum and was doing some good things, then just made a mistake and he scored at the end.”
Larsen scored two reversals in the final period while Keating added one of his own, along with an escape that ended the match with the 13-7 defeat.
“I didn’t really know too much about that kid being that he’s from out in western Iowa, and I struggled with his style of wrestling,” said Keating, as Larsen would eventually go on to place third in the class.
“I just wasn’t used to it. I learned quickly that here at state everything isn’t like it is at home, and you need to be prepared for that.”
Keating needed a win over Camanche’s Cade Everson in the 160-pound consolation bout Thursday afternoon to stay alive in the tournament, but was instead handed a tough 5:13 pin defeat.
“This isn’t how I planned on my state tournament going,” Keating said. “I wanted to win at least a couple of matches and make it to the podium, but I think I just put too much pressure on myself to win that consolation. I knew if I lost, I was done, and I think that pressure took over instead of focusing strictly on the match. It cost me.”
Everson scored a pair of quick takedowns before Keating added an escape and a clutch reversal to trail just 4-3 after one period.
But things would get tougher from there.
“Everson is a tough kid on his feet and I tried my best to keep him down,” Keating said. “I had wrestled Everson before, beating him in the regular season before getting pinned at conference. I knew what I needed to do to win, but I just wasn’t able to get my stuff going.”
Everson added another second period takedown before a 3-point nearfall had him in command of the match leading 9-4 before the third period pin.
Union-LaPorte City’s Adam Ahrendsen claimed the class 2A 160-pound state championship defeating Independence’s Matthew Doyle 1-0 in the finals.
“My goal is obviously to get back here again next year,” said Keating, who wrapped his 2019-20 campaign with a 41-11 overall record.
“I’m going to use this experience this year to hopefully make it to the podium next season. I’m hoping that we can not only get more than two of us down there at state, but bring the entire team with us. We had such a great dual season this year I’m hoping we can make it to the state duals next season and get Anamosa wrestling back on the map.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.