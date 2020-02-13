OELWEIN - It’s tough to maintain the amazingly high level of success that Anamosa junior Lilly Machart has had during what has been an absolutely brilliant high school career, yet somehow, she continues to do it over and over again.
Saturday, Feb. 8, in Oelwein, Machart not only led the Raiders with her 293 score at the 3D shoot, but the number also easily topped the entire 202 archer field in the class.
Machart wasn’t the only Anamosa archer to post an amazing score at the event either, as teammate Makenna Bieber finished with a 289 effort that was third overall.
Also scoring for the Raiders in the high school 3D shoot were: Brianna Howard (277), Malcolm Wheeler (268), Lilian Spores (265) and Shea Keister (261) while Jenna Eidel-Matula (259), Kylee Tapken (245), Aubree Osberg (234) and Kennedy Siefker (218) also took aim in the 3D shoot for the Anamosa team, who placed third against the five-team field finishing with a score of 1,653.
Independence claimed the high school 3D team title tallying a 1,686 while Springville was runner-up (1,673). The Raiders topped Aplington-Parkersburg (1,537) and last-place Oelwein (1,434).
The lone team championship from the day in Oelwein came from the Anamosa middle school in the 3D shoot, as a 272 individual score from Carson Bright, which was fifth among all middle school boys, helped the Raiders to the top spot with a 1,585 effort defeating Oelwein (1,583), Springville (1,554), Independence (1,547), Alburnett (1,520) and St. John’s School (1,452).
Archer Boffeli added to Anamosa’s success as one of the boys’ top shooters placing eighth in the class with a 267 while teammate Logan Bell was ninth with a 266.
Caejyn Helgens (270), Kaylin Heims (255) and Rheagyn Uthoff (255) all turned in top-10 girls’ scores in the middle school 3D shoot placing fifth, ninth and 10th in the class, respectively.
Anamosa’s elementary team scored second in the three-team 3D class finishing with a 1,289 effort with Hailey Winekauf topping all girls’ shooters with a 243 while Paige Heims was 10th turning in a score of 200.
Jameson Britcher (237) and Carter Hudson (216) were third and eighth, respectively, in the 3D elementary boys class while Nathale Gioimo (198) and Ryan McCrabb (195) also scored for the Raiders.
Machart didn’t save her high scoring for the 3D event only, as she tied for first in Oelwein’s bullseye shoot as well coming through with a 290 score leading the Anamosa high school team to a fourth-place overall finish tallying a 3,306 score.
North Linn (3,401) edged Independence (3,396) for the bullseye team championship while Springville (3,354) was third. Anamosa defeated Wapsie Valley (3,267), Jesup (3,266), Aplington-Parkersburg (3,227) and Alburnett (3,129) in the team standings.
Bieber (283) and Brianna Howard (282) also turned in top-10 bullseye score in girls’ division placing eighth and 10th, respectively, while Kole Haverly (284), Summer Winekauf (276), Wheeler (276), Shea Keister (273), Klaira Heims (273), Kylee Tapken (271), Phoenix Baker-Gioimo (270), Osberg (269) and Andrew Thomas (259) all scored for the high school team in the bullseye shoot.
Anamosa’s middle school team was third in the bullseye finishing with a 3,190 effort that trailed only champion Oelwein (3,286) and runner-up Wapsie Valley (3,239).
The Raiders defeated North Linn (3,185), Jesup (3,172), Independence (3,139), Springville (3,105), Alburnett (3,092), St. John’s School (3,038) and Aplington-Parkersburg (2,972).
Bright and Kaylin Heims were sensational, not only turning in the top-2 score on the Anamosa team, but Bright was second among all middle school boys with a 286 while Heims was third against the entire girls’ field with a 284.
Caejyn Helgens (275), Kole Kreger (268), Logan Bell (268), Avery Boffeli (263), Braeden Keister (260), Cadence Spores (259), Rheagyn Uthoff (258), Archer Boffeli (258), Ashlynn Garrett (257) and Macen Garrett (254) all turned in counting scores for the middle school team.
Anamosa’s elementary team turned in a score of 2,669 to place seventh against a field of 10 teams in the bullseye event led by a 244 effort from Margaret Bieber. Hailey Winekauf (243), Ryann McCrabb (237), Paige Heims (231), Lillian Varvel (230), Rayce Gombert (227), Nathale Gioimo (227), Jameson Britcher (217), Rylan Dietiker (215), Kason Haselius (193) and Carter Hudson (192) all scored for the Raiders at the bullseye event.
