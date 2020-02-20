ANAMOSA - Down by 19 points early in the fourth quarter, the Anamosa fr/so boys basketball team was pretty much left for dead against visiting Tipton Tuesday, Feb. 11.
Then all of a sudden, the Raiders came to life.
“We were down 25-16 at the half and 42-23 at one point in the fourth quarter,” said Raider fr/so boys basketball coach Caleb Huss. “We came back and took a 43-42 lead with two-seconds left. The game ended up going into overtime and we lost missing a three-point at the end of the game to tie. We played an excellent second half, and especially fourth quarter.”
Anamosa, who made a miracle comeback just to get into the game, dropped a heartbreaking 50-47 final against the Tigers with Jay Gatto leading the offense scoring 14 points while Devin Brophy added seven more.
The Raiders hit the road Friday, Feb. 15, and after falling into a deep hole at Iowa City Regina, this time were not able to dig back out succumbing to a tough 73-21 loss.
Anamosa trailed 48-9 at the half as Andrew Carey paced the offense coming through with six points while Brophy chipped in with five more.
