DELHI - It was a night where fans had to stay in their seats at Maquoketa Valley Friday, Jan. 3, because if they left to get a popcorn, they’d miss a ton of action on the mat as the Anamosa and Dubuque Wahlert girls put on a wrestling show.
After patiently waiting their turn behind the boys (Anamosa, Center Point-Urbana, Dubuque Wahlert and Maquoketa Valley) wrestling two rounds, the girls went right to work as Starr Kirk got things started for the Raiders pinning Grace Burke in 3:28.
Cali Koppes followed with a 1:49 pin win before the Golden Eagles reeled off four straight triumphs. Emily Waters snapped that string pinning Dubuque Wahlert’s Ivy Dearstone in a mere 1:05 before the Anamosa girls went to work winning three of the final four bouts of the dual.
Mya Ludwig pinned Rachel Eddy in 5:32 before Ava Scranton wasted no time in disposing of Grace Burke competing a quick 25-secondsd pin rout. Jazmine Jackson added the final win on the might for the Anamosa girls pinning Brenna Schultz.
The Raiders had very little time to rest, getting on a bus at 5 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, and taking part the Colfax-Mongo tournament.
Anamosa scored four runner-up finishes at the meet with Koppes, Waters, Maggie Wagner and Bri Neuhaus all scoring a pair of wins each at the event.
Koppes pinned a pair of teammates (Katie Murdock and Kirk) while Waters posted falls over Mid-Prairie’s Mia Garvey (1:57) and Colfax-Mingo’s Samantha Haney (28-seconds).
Wagner opened with a 12-7 decision over Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Isabelle Meyer before following that with a 1:25 fall over North Scott’s Greta Baker.
Neuhaus won her first two bouts of the day pinning Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Raina Shonka (51-seconds) and North Scott’s Kyleigh Westlin (23-saeconds).
Murdock and Scranton scored third-place finishes for the Anamosa team with Murdock posting wins over Kirk (10-5) and Colfax-Mingo’s Nicolasa Hernandez (4-3) while Scranton topped Mid-Prairie’s Rylee Vercande (forfeit) and teammate Jacobson (7-3).
Kirk and Jordan Erickson each tallied a fourth-place finishes while Jacobson was fifth.
