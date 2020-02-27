DES MOINES - Bursting onto the state scene after posting a stunning class 2A district championship at 152-pounds, Anamosa junior Alex Casey had high hopes heading into his first-ever state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Thursday, Feb. 20.
“This was a level of wrestling like I’ve never experienced before,” said Casey, who opened his journey with a tough 3:18 pin loss against Panorama’s fourth-ranked Wyatt Appleseth in a class 2A first-round match-up.
“It wasn’t like I wasn’t ready, mentally or physically, but the wrestling down there at the state tournament is just different than anything I have ever seen before. The styles are different and the kids were all new to me, too. It’s something I’m going to have to be prepared for when I get back there next year.”
Appleseth scored a first period takedown before adding a two-point nearfall and led 4-0 after one period of play.
Casey chose down to start the second period before Appleseth, who would eventually place third overall in the class, was able to get the Raider junior on his back to end the match.
“That was probably a mistake to choose down at the start of that second period,” Casey said. “That kid was a really good rider and he ended up arm-barring me and got me on my back and that was it.
“Not the way I wanted to start my first-ever state tournament, but I still had a chance in the wrestle-back to advance to the next day and hopefully make my goal of reaching the podium come true.”
Casey’s 2A consolation bout saw him drop an 8-1 final against Forest City’s Kristian Gunderson, ending Casey’s run at the state tournament.
“I had never heard of this kid, but once things got going I figured out pretty quick he was a very defensive wrestler,” Casey said. “I was the one that had to do it all when it came to offense. He was just a read and react type wrestler and was able to make the moves he needed to get the win.”
After a scoreless first period, Gunderson scored an escape early in the second before adding a takedown and three-point nearfall exploding to a 6-0 lead heading into the third and final period.
Gunderson, who also eventually made the podium placing eighth, tallied another takedown to start the third period scoring before Casey got on the board with a late escape.
“I’ll learn from this match and this entire state experience,” Casey said. “I didn’t reach my goal of making the podium, but I was also hoping I would win at least one match down here. Even though I didn’t get that done, I’m still not disappointed. I made it to state and still get another shot at reaching my goals next year.”
West Liberty’s Will Esmoil claimed the 152-pound class 2A state championship defeating Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Jack Gaukel 3-2 in the finals.
Casey closes a sensational junior season with a 40-7 overall record.
“My goal now is to make it back here to state and get onto that podium,” Casey said. “I’ve got a lot of work to put in between now and then to make that happen. I’ll get to as many camps and wrestling tournaments as I can in the spring and summer and try and take my game to another level when I come back as a senior. Making it here to state is only going to motivate me that much more to work in the off-season.
“I’ve only got one more shot at this, I’m not going to waste it.”
