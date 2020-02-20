ANAMOSA - Playing their final game of the 2019-20 campaign, Anamosa JV girls basketball coach Angie Lawrence may have hoped for a better finish for her team against visiting Bellevue-Marquette Tuesday, Feb. 11, but through what has been a challenging year at times this winter, Lawrence still left the court proud of what her Raiders have accomplished.
“We didn’t play our best basketball,” said Lawrence, as scoring struggles led to a 35-18 season-ending loss against the Mohawks.
“We played s little scared when Marquette came out very aggressive in the first quarter, but we still stayed with them. We played stagnant on offense in the second quarter though we did take good shots, but they just didn’t fall.”
Anamosa played right with Bellevue-Marquette through the game’s opening eight-minutes trailing just 8-6 at the quarter horn, but a 12-4 second quarter run allowed the Mohawks to take a 20-10 lead into the locker room at the half, and team gradually added to the advantage through the final two quarters of play.
“The entire second half we played it safe and were not aggressive on offense or the boards,” Lawrence said. “We just couldn’t find our groove, though the girls never gave up.”
Each team scored six points in the third quarter as the Raiders stayed with 10 (26-16) heading into the final frame.
Lexi Bronemann and Nicole Power led the hosts scoring five points each while Kala Dietiker added four more as the JV girls close the 2019-20 campaign with a 3-16 overall record.
“What can I say, I am sad to see that this season is over,” Lawrence said. “I am proud of how much each player improved this season. It is so much fun watching the confidence build from the first game to the last. I wouldn’t want to coach any other team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.