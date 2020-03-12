DES MOINES - It’s just what fans have come to expect from the Anamosa Schools archery team at the end of each and every season.
Sensational state tournament scoring, and the Raiders did it again competing at a loaded National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) state tournament at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines Saturday, March 7.
Anamosa’s high school team scored a pair of top-10 state finishes coming through with a 1,656 score in the 3D shoot, good enough to place seventh against the entire state field while their 3,331 effort in the bullseye was ninth.
Makenna Bieber and Lilly Machart led the way for the Raiders in the 3D event each turning in top-10 girls’ scores.
Bieber finished with a 285 effort that placed her seventh among all 96 high school girls and ninth among all 243 girls competing while Machart added a 284 score that was eighth in the high school class and 10th against the entire girls’ field.
Also scoring for the high school team at the state 3D shoot were: Alex Shover (281), Nicholas Ralston (277), Jenna Eidel-Matula (274), Malcolm Wheeler (270) and Kole Haverly (268) while Shea Keister (264), Lilian Spores (262), Aubree Osberg (255), Trey Jensen (255), Kylee Tapken (246) and Kennedy Siefker (243) also competed for the Anamosa high school team.
Cedar Rapids Prairie claimed the high school 3D team championship finishing with a 1,732 score while Springville was the state runner-up with a 1,700 score.
The Raiders had more outstanding performances in the middle school 3D shoot as well with eighth grader Kaylin Heims turning in one of the top scores in the class with a 278 that was third among all 117 girls and 21st against the entire field while Carson Bright’s 283 score topped the Anamosa middle school team, was fourth overall among all 161 boys in the class and 19th against the entire field of 326 boys competing.
Also scoring for the Raiders in the middle school 3D shoot were: Braeden Keister (262), Kole Kreger (255), Caejyn Helgens (255), Archer Boffeli (253), Christian Hudson (247) and Alliya Vratney (239). Logan Bell (246), Roman Yager (239), Ashlynn Garrett (237), Aiden Winekauf (235), Hailey Winekauf (227), Rheagyn Uthoff (221) and Caleb Warren (198) also competed for the team.
In the state tournament bullseye shoot, Machart and Wheeler just missed top-10 individual scores in their respective divisions leading the way for the Raider high school team with 287 and 286 efforts.
Machart was 16th among all 880 girls in the bullseye while Wheeler was 33rd against the entire 1,090 boys’ field while Shover (283), Brianna Howard (282), Lilian Spores (281), Klaira Heims (277), Makenna Bieber (276), Haverly (275), Eidel-Matula (272), Osberg (272), Summer Winekauf (270) and Shea Keister (270) all scored for the Anamosa high school team in the event.
Ralston (265), Tapken (254), Siefker (246), Jensen (243) and Nolyn Scranton (232) also toed the line at the state meet in the bullseye shoot for the high school Raiders as West Des Moines Valley and Springville tied for the top spot in the class with identical scores of 3,415, but it was Valley who was awarded the team championship after recording more perfect-10 scores (210-202) than the Orioles.
Heims, who was outstanding in the 3D shoot for the Anamosa middle school team, was phenomenal again in the bullseye as well coming through with a 288 score that placed her as individual runner-up among all 402 middle school girls.
Bright (277), Boffeli (275), Keaton Haverly (266), Ashlynn Garrett (262), Cadence Spores (261), Braeden Keister (260), Bell (256), Erik Haselius (256), Caejyn Helgens (255), Kole Kreger (253) and Macen Garrett (253) also scored for the Anamosa middle school team.
