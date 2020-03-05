ANAMOSA - Just a week after hosting their annual Machart 300 tournaments, the Anamosa Schools archery team were back at home once again, this time playing hosts for the annual Bowhunters tournament Saturday, Feb. 29.
The event, which had no team scores held, was mainly used for archers to get in one last bullseye and 3D tournaments before the state meet begins in Des Moines this weekend.
Anamosa’s archers took full advantage of the opportunity coming through with outstanding scores across the board.
Alex Shover led all Raider shooters in the bullseye event finishing with a solid score of 290 that just missed a high school boys individual title by a mere three points.
Kole Haverly (285) and Nick Ralston (280) also turned in top-10 boys’ bullseye scores placing sixth and eighth in the class, respectively, while Lilly Machart continued her torrid shooting finishing with a 289 effort that placed her second among all high school girls.
Jenna Eidel-Matula (282), Makenna Bieber (282), Summer Winekauf (273) and Klaira Heims (268) added to Anamosa’s impressive scoring that saw the host girls place five in the top-10, finishing fifth, sixth, eighth and 10th, respectively.
`Also scoring for the Anamosa high school team at the Bowhunters’ bullseye shoot were: Aubree Osberg (267), Kennedy Siefker (267), Shea Keister (267) and Drew Uthoff (219).
The Raiders’ middle school team saw more solid performances, as the Kaylin Heims paced a group of five Anamosa girls to score in the top-10 in the class finishing with a sensational 293 effort that claimed the top spot in the class while teammates Caejyn Helgens (251), Allison Shover (247), Rheagan Uthoff (246) and Ashlynn Garrett (245) placed sixth, eighth, ninth and 10th respectively.
Archer Boffeli led all Anamosa middle school boys turning in a score of 273 that was third in the class while teammates Carson Bright (271), Kole Kreger (265), Aiden Winekauf (262), Braeden Keister (254) and Macen Garrett (252) also all placed in the boys’ top-10 finishing fourth, sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth, respectively.
Also competing for the Raider middle school team in the bullseye were: Caleb Warren (245), Alliya Vratney (244), Roman Yager (243), Christian Hudson (236), Margaret Bieber (236), Hailey Winekauf (232), Paige Heims (208), Ryan McCrabb (203), Nathale Gioimo (201) and Carter Hudson (198).
In the 3D shoot held on the Bowhunters’ beautiful campus, Machart not only led all Anamosa shooters coming through with a sizzling 291 score, but also all girls competing at the event.
Teammates Summer Winekauf (276), Eidel-Matula (276), Bieber (271) and Klaira Heims (251) also scored in the high school 3D top-10 placing fifth, sixth, eighth and 10th, respectively.
Shover once again topped all Raider boys coming through with a 284 score that was fifth in the 3D while teammates Haverly (282) and Ralston (277) also came through with top-10 boys’ scores finishing seventh and eighth, respectively.
Also competing for the Anamosa high school team in the 3D shoot were: Shea Keister (267), Siefker (246), Osberg (244) and Drew Uthoff (226).
Kaylin Heims swept titles at the Bowhunters event coming through with a 292 score in the middle school 3D that once again dominated and topped all girls in the class. Caejyn Helgens (257), Vratney (245), Allison Shover (238), Rheagan Uthoff (231) and Ashlynn Garrett (225) gave the Anamosa middle school girls an impressive six archers in the tournament top-10.
Bright fired his way back up the standings in the 3D shoot leading all Anamosa middle school boys with a 271 effort while Aiden Winekauf (259), Braeden Keister (253), Caleb Warren (252), Kole Kreger (246) and Christian Hudson (231) all scored in the top-10 placing third, sixth, seventh, eighth and 10th, respectively.
Also competing for the Raider middle schoolers in the 3D shoot were: Gioimo (236), Macen Garrett (228), Roman Yager (225), Hailey Winekauf (214), Paige Heims (198), Margaret Bieber (197), Ryan McCrabb (194) and Carter Hudson (155).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.