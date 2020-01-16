CLARENCE - Coming into their game at North Cedar Tuesday, Jan. 6, the Anamosa boys basketball team was riding high with on two-game winning streak and everything looked good to make it three straight as the Raiders play against the host Knights.
Raider boys basketball coach Kevin Barnes quickly found out it was going to be one of those nights for his team.
“Just a really tough night,” said Barnes, as his team was handed a rough 64-44 setback.
“We got off to a terrible start and could not overcome it. At the end of the first quarter we had nine turnovers and six shot attempts. That is a sign of a team that is not ready to play, and that is a coach’s responsibility. We just didn’t seem ready, and that’s on me.”
Anamosa (2-8, 2-7) struggled to score from the outset not connecting for their first field goal until more than four minutes into the game. The Knights jumped to a 19-6 lead at the first horn and never looked back, though the Raiders did make a valiant second quarter spurt.
“Trailing 19-6 at the end of one, we made a great run in the second,” Barnes said. “After back-to-back three’s by Eli (Lehrman) and Jake (Jess), we had it cut to 24-19 with two and a half to go in the half, but North Cedar finished with back-to-back three’s and we trailed 30-21 at the half.”
It would be as close as Anamosa would get.
“North Cedar made their first four shots out of the break and we missed ours and all of a sudden we were down 39-22, and could never recover from that,” Barnes said. “On the bright side, Nick Wagner played his best game by far this season. He managed to snag nine offensive rebounds and a total of 12 on the night. He was just very active for us all game.”
The Knights stretched their lead to 17 points (48-31) at the end of the third quarter before closing with the 20-point victory.
Sam Wilt powered the Raider offense coming through with 17 points, nine coming in a brilliant second quarter stretch while also adding six rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocked shots. Wagner also added nine points to his 12 boards while Jess chipped in with seven points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.