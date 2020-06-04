As a sports editor in this time of no sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s no question the last couple of months have surely been the strangest in my 25 years of being involved in this profession.
Not having anything to cover has also made me appreciate the good times that much more, and just the fact of people being able to come together in large numbers to watch their kids and just plain old enjoy high school sports. I’m not sure if and when we’ll actually get back to that point, but hopefully it’s sooner rather than later.
What we do know is that the NBA, NHL and Major League baseball are all trying frantically to come up with ways to continue their campaigns, and in baseball’s case, just getting it started.
The NFL and college football are working on plans that if things aren’t back to whatever a new ‘normal’ is this fall, they can do their best to get their campaigns started on time and allow their rabid fan bases what they sorely want and need.
Games to actually be played.
In the end however, as much as we would love to have all of our sports back to ‘normal,’ it’s all about staying safe and making sure the virus doesn’t rebound in the next few months and send cases spiking and hospital beds filling like we saw just a couple of months ago. An outcome like that would obviously be disastrous, but while we’re still waiting for collegiate and professional sports to get back to work this fall, in Iowa what we do get is high school summer sports, and that means softball and baseball action.
At this point, anything is positive news as far as sports go, and we’ve been getting a lot of good vibes from area softball and baseball coaches when it comes to their upcoming (though shortened) seasons, and I for one can’t wait to get back out there (mask included) and cover our talented area stars who have been working through this dead period to stay sharp just in case they were indeed able to have a season.
As of Monday, June 1, that ‘dead period’ is officially over, as practice can finally begin. Games are set to start June 15.
The Anamosa softball team brings back a loaded squad that was a mere one game away from the program’s first state tournament berth since 1996. Actually, the Raiders’ appearance in the class 3A regional championship game last summer was the furthest the team has reached in the post-season since ’96, and head coach Brad Holub and his collection of 12 letter winners are once again going to make some serious noise in the River Valley Conference.
Anamosa, ranked fourth in the class 3A Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union pre-season poll, returns as the league’s North division champions posting a 16-3 record against conference foes edging runner-up Camanche by a single game for the title, and were a phenomenal 31-5 overall.
Who do the Raiders play in their first game this summer? Yes, those very same Indians, as Anamosa travels to Camanche Monday, June 15.
Holub will get to find out pretty quickly where exactly his team stacks up in the 2020 league race, but with talent like Ellie Tallman, Kalli Minger, Emily Watters, Grace Lubben, Lexi Bright, Autumn Kirby, Kylie Chapman, Delaney Frater, Kelsey Scofield, Joslin Banowetz and Maggie Wagner all returning, I like Anamosa’s chances.
The one name missing from that list?
Maggie McQuillen.
But with the way Maggie has been progressing after her car accident back in March, it wouldn’t surprise me in the least to see the gifted Raider senior back in uniform (of course that’s just me hoping and praying). The kid has made incredible improvements in rehab the last few of months, and I can only hope that continues and she can live out her dream of someday being an emergency room doctor. I know that goal has been a huge motivating factor in the speed and ferocity of her recovery (remember, Maggie is a tenacious fighter who never backs down from any challenge), which after reading daily Facebook posts from her father Matt, have simply been miraculous.
The Anamosa baseball team made some noise of their own last summer, too.
While the Raiders didn’t make a state tournament run or have one of the greatest seasons the program has seen in a quarter of a century a year ago, coach Bryan McCray’s club, one of the youngest in the state, did give talented Central DeWitt (a top-5 ranked team in class 3A) more than a run for their money in a substate thriller last July.
With just about everyone back for another run this season, you can’t help but hope Anamosa can take that next step after a 2019 season that finished at 9-24 overall and 5-12 in the River Valley, good enough to tie for fifth in the North division.
Eli Lehrman, Sam Wilt, Nolan McLean, Jake Jess, Wyatt Bickford, Trae Klatt, Grahm Humpal, Seth Schoon, Alex Shover and Cody Edson, who all saw significant varsity innings last summer, are back with a talented collection of newcomers who could help the program get to that next level.
The baseball team (like the softball team) also opens with a Camanche team who was one of the best in the league last season finishing a mere half-game behind River Valley North division champion Cascade.
This team is just bursting with potential, and I can’t wait to see what plays out this summer.
We’ll take a more in-depth look at each of our area (Anamosa, Midland and Springville) softball and baseball programs when the AJ-E’s summer sports preview comes out June 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.