Let me start by proclaiming I am a huge Illinois Fighting Illini fan, and have been almost all of my life after spending a good part of my youth (2nd through 6th grades) living right on campus in the married student housing complex a mere couple of blocks from the university’s football and basketball arenas (I used to listen to Illini football games in the fall sitting at the top of the big hill right across the street from our apartment) in Champaign-Urbana.
So, for me to say that Iowa junior Luka Garza was absolutely robbed by the Naismith committee and the Los Angeles Athletic Club (who named the John R. Wooden award) when it came to naming their college basketball Player of the Year, you can take it to the bank, because as you may already know, there is no love lost between Iowa and Illinois fans.
For the Naismith and Wooden awards to name Dayton sophomore Obi Toppin National Player of the Year over Garza, to me, is an absolute travesty.
Now, don’t get me wrong, Toppin is an amazing player. I watched him on a couple of occasions this past season, and he’s going to have a long and productive professional basketball career in the NBA, but the competition he was going up against on a nightly basis over the past four months compared to Garza was a night and day difference.
Not even comparable, really.
Garza was, by a landslide, the best player in the best conference (Big 10) in college basketball, and game-in and game-out was the best player on the floor going against the best big men in the country.
Toppin’s Dayton team played in an Atlantic-10 Conference that didn’t feature even one single nationally ranked team other than the Flyers, who finished the year ranked third in the nation. The Big 10 regularly had six to seven teams ranked, and were thought by some to have as many as 10 teams picked to play in the NCAA tournament.
And, it wasn’t like Garza’s Hawkeye team was a bunch of stiffs either. Iowa was ranked in the top-25 for most of the season playing without who many thought was their best player in Jordan Bohannon.
Honestly, when some friends were talking about National Player of the Year honors at about the end of February, I thought Garza playing for an Iowa team was that just hanging on in the top-25, was going to hurt him when it came to winning that highest honor. Usually the Naismith and Wooden awards go to the best player on the best team in college basketball.
But, with this season being cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic, in my mind that threw that usual requirement out the window. To me, Garza was now the front runner. Not only that, but the run-away winner.
And it appeared the Hawkeye center was well on his way to winning it too, after being named National Player of the Year by a slew of other publications and news outlets (The Sporting News, Basketball Times, Stadium, Bleacher Report and ESPN). Broadcasters Dick Vitale, Seth Davis and Andy Katz also named Garza their National Player of the Year.
Any why shouldn’t they? Just check out these impressive numbers.
Garza was one of just three players in Big 10 history (joining Purdue’s Glenn Robinson in 1994 and Purdue’s Joe Barry Carroll in 1979) to total over 740 points and 300 rebounds in a single season. While also ranking in the top-10 in the nation in numerous statistical categories, Garza could raise his game to new levels averaging 26.7 points per game and 11.7 rebounds against AP ranked opponents, including recording 11 straight 20-point performances, the longest streak by any player since UConn’s Kemba Walker did it back in 2011.
Garza’s 20 or more points scored in a school-record 16 straight Big Ten games was the longest streak by any player in the conference since Ohio State’s Dennis Hopson did it in 1987, and Garza was the first Big Ten player to register seven 25-point/10-rebound performances in the same season in more than 17 years.
But even while producing other-worldly numbers like those playing in the toughest conference in America, when it was time to name the big awards, incredibly they both went with Toppin.
The good news for Hawkeye fans is that Garza, a consensus first-team All-American and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar award winner as the nation’s top center, is most likely going to be back and wearing Black and Gold next winter, though he did announce last Friday he’s declaring for the NBA draft.
Toppin had already announced he will enter his name into the NBA draft as well. While Toppin is on pretty much everyone’s draft board, amazingly, Garza is not. But that doesn’t mean some team couldn’t take a chance on the Iowa junior as a free agent (would he bolt for the NBA if that happened? I doubt it).
If Garza does return (and he has left the door open to do exactly that), and with Bohannan also coming back next season, Iowa is my pre-season pick to win the Big Ten in 2020-21, and be one of the top teams in the country.
Then, maybe, just maybe, Garza will finally get what he deserves.
