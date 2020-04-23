Editor:
Every day, I receive many requests from folks around the district needing help during this difficult time. Often, they need to know who to contact to assist them with a challenge they are facing. I thought it might be helpful to provide a list of many of the places where people can go for help with the link. I also want people to know that they can call me (319-462-5432 or 319-975-0006) if they have a specific question or concern that I can help them with.
Small business assistance (federal): https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/loans/coronavirus-relief-option.
Small business assistance (state): www.iowabusinessrecovery.com.
To file for unemployment: https://www.iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov/file-claim-unemployment-insurance-benefits.
COVID-19 public hotline: For Iowans with questions about COVID-19, a public hotline is open 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431 (Espanol disponible).
Crisis Text Line: To access the Crisis Text Line, text “TALK” to 741741.
Suicide Prevention Lifeline: Call 1-800-273-8255.
Domestic Violence Hotline: Call 1-800-799-7233 or text “LOVEIS” to 22522.
Grab ‘n go school lunch: To find a location in your community go to: https://www.fns.usda.gov/meals4kids.
Recovery rebate calculator: To see how much your recovery rebate will be, visit: https://taxfoundation.org/federal-coronavirus-relief-bill-cares-act/.
Food pantries: Find a food pantry near you at https://www.foodbankiowa.org/.
Childcare: Looking for childcare during COVID-19? Go to https://dhs.iowa.gov/childcare-covid-19 to find open spots or facilities.
FREE LEGAL HELP: https://www.iowalegalaid.org/resource/2020-coronavirus-outbreak-what-you-need-to-know.
Home energy assistance: To apply for assistance visit: https://humanrights.iowa.gov/dcaa/liheap.
Governor’s office updates: For the latest updates from the Governor’s office: https://coronavirus.iowa.gov.
Department Of Public Health updates: https://idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus.
Volunteer opportunities: http://volunteeriowa.galaxydigital.com/.
Rep. Andy McKean
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.