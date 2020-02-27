Editor:
What a shock it was when I went and voted last Friday for the upcoming election on March 3 regarding the bond issue in Anamosa for $2.9 million, $2.2 million for the purpose of acquiring land for and constructing, furnishing and equipping a police station (in a 50 year old building in the center of town) and $700,000 paying the costs to extend, constructing, furnishing and equipping a fire station addition?
The choices: yes or no.
Are the police department and the fire department separate entities? Had they not been “piggy-backed” together, I would have voted yes for the fire department monies. I had to vote no instead. I can’t afford a near $200 a year increase in property taxes. I have dropped cable, my landline and drive a 2003 vehicle. I’m trying to live within my means as a single-income property owner.
It’s time for our government to live within theirs.
On a separate note, I wish to commend Daryl Schepanski for his continued excellence in photography and coverage of athletic events. He does a marvelous job.
Jane Conrad
Anamosa
