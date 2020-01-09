Editor:
As a teen, I was impressed and inspired by the stories of bold senators chronicled in John F. Kennedy’s “Profiles in Courage.” A few weeks ago, I was again impressed and inspired as I watched the hearings held by the U.S. House Intelligence Committee. I listened to a number of brave, impressive civil servants as they testified in the investigation of the president, an investigation that was precipitated by another brave individual, an anonymous whistleblower who may very well have saved our democracy.
In the coming weeks, our current senators will have the opportunity to show Iowans where they stand when it comes to loyalty to their president versus allegiance to our Constitution. Will Senators Grassley and Ernst pay attention to the facts presented in the impeachment trial? Will they uphold our Constitution and the concept of three co=equal branches of government? Or will they cave to their party line?
Will Senators Grassley and Ernst make Iowa proud and become today’s profiles in courage?
Arlie Willems
Mount Vernon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.