Editor:
I would like to encourage those persons living in Jones County to help those less fortunate who are affected by this present pandemic. If you are not feeling the monetary effects, please make a consideration for those who are.
When you receive your stimulus payment, please “pay it forward” and make a generous contribution to your favorite charity. At this time of need, they can use your help.
Consider having some meals delivered to our health care workers, making a payment at a day care for someone struggling to meet their obligations, gift cards from your local grocery to a church organization to help families in need or a cash or food donation to the Jones County Food Pantry, 105 Broadway Place, Anamosa.
If you know of organizations needing our help, please consider writing a letter like this to the editor of the paper. And, most of all, stay home and pray for all of us.
Dennis Albaugh
Anamosa
