You’ve likely been hearing many news reports, etc. regarding plans to address voting for the June 2nd Primary Election in Iowa during this COVID-19 public health emergency. Specifically, here are the plans we are developing for voting in JONES COUNTY in 2020.
We encourage all voters to take advantage of the opportunity to vote by mail/vote from home (commonly known as absentee voting). The Iowa Secretary of State will be mailing absentee ballot applications to every registered voter in Iowa the week of April 20. Remember, we must have a signed application from a voter to mail you a ballot, and the last day we can mail ballots is May 22, 2020. Voted ballots can be mailed back or placed in a secure drop box near the handicapped ramp and garage at the courthouse.
If you want to vote in person at the courthouse prior to election day, that opportunity will be available beginning Monday, May 4, 2020. We are developing plans to use the courthouse garage right next to the handicapped accessible ramp for that purpose.
If you want to vote at the polls on election day, all eight polling locations in Jones County will be open on election day, June 2, 2020. We reduced from 12 to eight polling locations last November, and have no plans to further reduce voting locations. This will help to provide for a safer atmosphere where voters can spread out a little further, rather than being congested into even fewer locations. Voters can likely expect to see taped markings on the floor to help remind you to spread out, even while you are waiting in line. We are planning to have hand sanitizer available for voters to use before they proceed through the check-in process.
We are providing clear acrylic panels to provide a health safety barrier between our precinct officials and voters – for your safety and that of our precinct officials. Voters will be able to scan their ID under the scanner for a more efficient check-in and then hold their ID up to the acrylic panel for the precinct official to view the ID.
Other limited measures will be in place at the polls to provide for the health safety of our precinct officials and for our voters, yet still provide maximum communication and assistance. In addition to the acrylic panels, we will be offering hand sanitizer, gloves and masks to our precinct officials for their use on election day. At this point, we are still in the process of contacting precinct officials who are willing to work on election day with the health safety measures we are planning.
We’ll keep you up to date as our plans develop further.
We’ve just launched a new user friendly and mobile device friendly elections web-site: www.jonescountyiowaelections.gov, and we can also be followed on Facebook at Jones County Iowa Elections.
Remember that while we need to follow social distancing recommendations at this time, we need to stay in touch with our family, friends and neighbors. Those personal connections are vitally important. Stay safe and healthy!
