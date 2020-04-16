Last week, our friends to the northeast showed us how not to handle things in the COVID-19 epidemic.
In Wisconsin, after the nation watched from afar as the state bungled their primary election, another head-shaking piece of news emerged.
Having grown up in southeast Wisconsin, going to school from age 6 through 18 and spending summer during college there, I still have a sizeable contingent of Facebook friends hailing from the Dairy State. One of them shared an announcement from the state’s Department of Natural Resources.
“Due to unprecedented crowds, littering and vandalism, the following Wisconsin State Parks are now closed effective Friday, April 10, for the duration of the COVID-19 emergency,” the statement said before listing out 40 of the 66 parks across the state.
The result? Wisconsinites were limited to keeping things local if they were looking for a walk.
“If you’re to looking take a break in the outdoors, public health officials are advising you to walk, run, hike and bike in your local neighborhoods and maintain a social distance of 6 feet or more,” the statement said.
When the announcement made it into my feed Thursday morning, I can’t say I was surprised. During a call the previous week with a family member, they expressed frustration over TV news coverage after the announcement that the state waived their $28 annual park fee, making entrance to state parks free.
The video showed people packing themselves into state parks in masses.
That’s not how this works. Just because you’re outside, doesn’t mean proper social distancing protocols don’t apply. Just because the weather will (eventually) take a turn for the better, doesn’t mean the precautions we’ve been taking go out the window.
There’s plenty of research to support the positive impact being outdoors can have on mental health, and that importance is only increased given the stressors of the current situation.
So, if you want to continue to take advantage of parks and be able to see the sites outside of our neighbors’ homes, let’s learn from our neighbors’ mistakes and just use some common sense so the minority doesn’t ruin local amenities for everybody.
