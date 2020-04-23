Editor:
I am writing this letter in support of Jeff Swisher for Jones County Supervisor.
I have known and worked closely with Jeff Swisher for over 20 years. This gave me the unique opportunity to get to know the real person. He has great integrity and the rare ability to connect with people no matter their situation or background. Jeff treated people fair and was popular with the public, even when honesty wasn’t what they wanted to hear.
In 2011, I was elected Jones County Sheriff. One of my most important immediate decisions was the appointment of chief deputy. This position is responsible for overseeing the daily operations of all Sheriff Office activities and serves as acting sheriff in my absence. This position carries tremendous managerial and financial responsibilities within county government.
I appointed Jeff chief deputy. He has great integrity and the rare ability to connect with people no matter their situation or background. Jeff is forward thinking and willing to do the research necessary to make fiscally smart decisions.
The recent COVID-19 pandemic has created one of the most difficult circumstance of my 25-year career. The longer impact of COVID-19 will be the financial difficulty created by this pandemic. This will affect our citizens, businesses and, ultimately, county government. Tough decisions will need to be made that will affect each department of the county and ultimately the taxpayers we serve. This will take strong leadership with a proven record of common sense, financial responsibility and making decisions that are researched, educated and in the best interest for all citizens as we move forward in these difficult times.
I am confident that if Jeff Swisher is elected to the Jones County Board of Supervisors, he can be that proven leader that helps our county move forward in both the good and difficult times. He has a proven record of service, leadership and is willing to put the time in to make the best decision for all of our citizens. This is why I am endorsing Jeff Swisher for Jones County Board of Supervisors.
Greg Graver
Monticello
