Editor:
My wife and I are hard-working, tax-paying residents of Jones County Iowa. On April 6, as is my weekly habit, I carried our household trash, over to the Jones County Solid Waste Commission transfer station, on Edinburgh Road in Scotch Grove. To my surprise, I was told by the two men that were manning the small wooden entrance hut, that I could not dispose of my garbage there, due to their sudden policy change of “suspending all residential drop-offs until further notice”...supposedly due to the COVID-19.
Why has the Jones County Solid Waste Commission suspended all residential drop offs? Who are they trying to protect from the COVID-19? Every time I have gone there in the past, I have never gotten near one of the other patrons. I am fortunate to be able to afford to hire a commercial hauler, but what about all those poor folks who can’t? This makes no sense and is going to create more problems than it solves. With the warmer temperatures coming, what will happen to all the fly and maggot-infested garbage that will most assuredly pile-up all around this county? This decision is very unwise and will lead to unsanitary, unhealthy conditions and dumped garbage and tires along the side of the road. If the Commission is trying to protect their workers inside that entrance hut, then issue them a mask, gloves and goggles, but don’t create more problems down the road for all the rest of us.
Dan Helsper
Anamosa
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.