Editor:
The political cartoon that appeared on page A4 of the May 14th AJE is nonfactual and is misleading to “low information” voters. I view this as yet another one of your veiled attempts to trash the Trump administration; it is tasteless, and it is a practice that you need to refrain from doing in the future. If you’re going to advertise your publication as the “hometown” newspaper, then report the local area news and leave national politics out of it. I’ll get my national news from sources that I trust, not the local fish wrapper and the fake news syndicates.
Bill Goodman
Anamosa
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.