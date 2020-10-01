Larry John Petty, 77 of Central City, passed away Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at his home on Matsell Park Road, rural Central City surrounded by his family.
Family conducted graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at Hazel Knoll Cemetery, rural Central City with military honors provided by the American Legion Post #412 of Central City. A luncheon will follow at the family’s home.
Larry was born Jan. 5, 1943, in Cedar Rapids, the son of John and Bertha (Dvorak) Petty. Larry was a life-long resident of Linn County. As a teen-ager he farmed, raising crops on land along the Cedar River in Linn County. In December of 1960, he enlisted in the United States Army. He served three years and earned a letter of Commendation on April 11, 1963, for his outstanding work on any job assigned to him. After being discharged from the Army, Larry returned home to Cedar Rapids. He met his wife Patricia, and married Sept. 26, 1964. Larry was employed by Central Concrete, Huttig Sash and Door, and Hawkeye Ready Mix, retiring in 2007. He was a member of the American Legion Post #412 of Central City. Larry enjoyed fishing and hunting.
Larry is survived and lovingly remembered by his loving wife, Patricia K. Petty of Central City; children: Tamara (Bruce) Neal, of Kansas, Andrea (Nephi) Jones, of Norwalk and Benjamin (Aundrea) Petty, of Eldridge; grandchildren: Leslie Rine, of Shenandoah, Danica, Liam, and Blythe Jones, of Norwalk and Larry, Alan, and Benjamin Petty, of Eldridge; step-grandson, Johnathan McGrew, of Eldridge; and sisters: Julia Ann White, of Monticello and Mary Jean Sotelo, of Urbana.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John R. and Bertha Petty; grandparents, John W. and Agnes Petty; and mother-in-law, Dorothy M.S. Mowery.
