John Harley ‘Hank’ Davis, Jr. passed away, peacefully and with dignity, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at the Rock River Hospice & Home in Sterling, Ill. His end of life came more abruptly than anticipated. His body failed him, but his mind and quick wit were intact till the end.
The family will gather in remembrance at a later date.
Born into humble beginnings to John Harley and Marie Gertrude (Larson) Davis in rural Springville, Oct. 28, 1925, Hank grew up living the depression era farm life, attending school in Springville and later in Martelle, where he graduated in 1945. The following day he enlisted and served in the U.S. Third Army under George Patton in Germany following the Allied invasion of Normandy.
Honorably discharged in 1947, he returned to Linn County to set down roots as a farmer, in rural Mt. Vernon, marrying Lois Darlene Strother in 1949.
A champion socializer, he enjoyed horseshoes, mushroom hunting, tractor pulls, snowmobiling and a good game of Euchre. He found pleasure traveling to see family and friends afar, especially to Louisiana.
A bit of a nomad following his retirement from farming, his days were filled with wheeling and dealing in vehicles, various restaurant ventures, houses in Cedar Rapids, Anamosa, Olin, Preston, Sabula and Prophetstown, Ill.; spending the last eight years in Morrison, Ill. There wasn’t a garage sale he didn’t stop at.
Survivors include his dearest friend, partner and companion of 34 years, Sally Reese, his sister Wanda Lambert, Clear Lake, his ex-wife and mother of his children, Lois, their children: Ann Davis, Louisville, Ky., Jay (Chris) Davis, Mt. Vernon and Kate Bair, Morrison; grandchildren: Jason (Heather) Davis, Mt. Vernon, Elizabeth (Lance) Vedepo, Las Vegas, Nev., Alex (Sarah) Davis, Martelle, Maggie Davis, Ames and William Hank Bair (Allie Click), Southgate, Ky; nine great-grandchildren; also, many dear nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, especially his devoted friend Rosendo Garza.
Hank was preceded in death by his parents, sister Clara McShane, brothers Glenn Davis and Marion ‘Bud ’Davis; granddaughter, Jessica Renier.
Hank led an exceptionally long life in good health and was proud his son Jay and grandson Alex are carrying on his farming legacy.
Arrangements are being handled by the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.snellzornig.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rock River Hospice & Home, http://www.hospicerockriver.org/.
