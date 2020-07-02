Kenneth Rowley
1957-2020
Kenneth Rowley, 63, of Anamosa, died Saturday June 27, 2020 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Cedar Rapids following a brief illness.
A gathering to celebrate Ken’s life and to greet his family will be held from 4- 7 Thursday, July 2020 at the Goettsch Funeral Home, Anamosa. Mask must be worn and fitted properly over the nose and mouth at all times to enter the funeral home.
Please sign the online guest book at Goettschonline.com. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established.
Kenneth Rowley was born May 23, 1957 at St. Luke’s Hospital Cedar Rapids. He was the son of Richard and Carol (Langhoff) Rowley. Ken graduated from Anamosa High School in 1976. During high school and following graduation, he worked for his grandparents at Langhoff Logging and Lumber in Marion. He also drove school bus for the Anamosa Community Schools. Ken married Sarah Osterkamp June 19, 1982 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Anamosa. For the past 40 years he was a part owner of Stone City Iron and Metal with his parents. He enjoyed fishing, boating, classic cars especially his 1973 Cougar and spending time with his grandson Kase.
Those remembering him are his wife, Sarah, two daughters, Brandie (Louie) Dolter and Dee Dee Rowley, two grandchildren Zoey and Kase and another on the way, his parents, Richard and Carol Rowley, his siblings Chris (Kelly) Rowley, and Kathy Rowley, his mother-in-law, Sally Osterkamp, and in-laws, Deb Rowley, Annette (Robert) Michaelis, Frieda (Glen) Lovell, Ivan (Yo) Osterkamp Jr., Scott (Brenda) Osterkamp and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Rick, Grandparents, Ralph and Irma Langhoff, Harry Rowley and Rachel Brown, his aunt Barb Rowley, Uncle’s Chuck and Bud Langhoff and father-in-law, Ivan Osterkamp Sr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.