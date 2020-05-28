David W. Countryman, 57, died unexpectedly, Friday, May 22, 2020, surrounded by his family, at Mercy Medical Center, Cedar Rapids.
There will be no services at this time. A celebration of life service is being planned for later this summer. Please sign David’s guestbook at www.goettschonlne.com. Goettsch Funeral Home, Monticello, has taken David and his family into their care.
Surviving is his parents, Marlene Countryman and David (Hazel) Countryman; his siblings, Peggy (Brad) Payne, Phyllis Camp and Darrin Countryman, all of Monticello, Patty (Mike) Griffin, Two Rivers, Alaska, and Dennis (Kay) Countryman, Anamosa; several nieces and nephews; and many great-nieces and nephews.
David Wayne Countryman was born July 16, 1962, in Des Moines. He was the son of David and Marlene (Burr) Countryman. David graduated from the Monticello Community Schools in 1984. He later graduated from the Carlson Message Therapy School. He had worked at City Carton in Cedar Rapids as a CNA at the Monticello Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and at Walmart in Anamosa.
David enjoyed Taekwondo and was a 2nd degree black belt. He had played drums in a band and enjoyed playing video games. He was a very loving and accepting person and will be missed by his friends and family.
