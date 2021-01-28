Phyllis Hughes
1928-2021
Phyllis Hughes, 92, died Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 at the Winslow House Care Center, Marion following an extended illness.
Funeral services for Phyllis will be held at a date to be determined in the spring of 2021. By visiting Goettschonline.com you may share your thoughts, memories and condolences with Phyllis’s family and sign the online guestbook.
Phyllis Ann Calvert was born July 14, 1928 in Linn County near Viola. She was the daughter of George and Violet Hart, Calvert. Phyllis graduated from the Anamosa Community Schools in 1946. She then went to work at the Reliance Shirt Factory in Anamosa. Phyllis married Wesley Siebels Nov. 18, 1946 at the Wayne Zion Lutheran Church, rural Monticello. The couple farmed near Amber. The couple later divorced in 1969. Phyllis worked at Franklin Equipment in Monticello. She married Marvin Hughes April 22, 1971 at the United Methodist Church Chapel, Anamosa. The couple lived in Hopkinton, Central City, Donaldson, Iowa, Elizabeth and Savanna, Ill. and Cuba City, Wis. where Marvin was a meat cutter. They retired in 1992 and returned to Iowa. Marivn preceded her in death July 30, 2009. Phyllis loved to spend time with family and friends and go for rides around the country side.
Surviving are three children: Connie (Carroll) Humpal, Jack (Marlene) Siebels both of Anamosa, Terri Watkinson, Marion; 10 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild on the way, and a sister-in-law, Pat Calvert and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents two husbands, Wesley Siebels and Marvin Hughes, a son-in-law Harley Watkinson, and a great-grandson Devin; three brothers: Carlton, Duane and Robert (Bob) Calvert and two sisters, Jean Soper and Deloras Peet.
