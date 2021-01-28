LaVern Henry Ulferts
1933-2021
LaVern Henry Ulferts, 87, of Anamosa, went to be with the Lord Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 at his home surrounded by family.
Private graveside services will be held in the spring at Riverside Cemetery in Anamosa.
LaVern Henry Ulferts was born Nov. 22, 1933 in Anamosa, the son of Louis and Clara (Dirks) Ulferts. He married June Grace Topping June 27, 1954 in Anamosa. LaVern will be remembered as a loving father, and provider for his family. He enjoyed carpentry, gardening, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
LaVern is survived by his five children: Debra Edgerly of Cedar Rapids, Becky Jaworski (Gary) of Arkansas, Daniel Ulferts of Monticello, Corey Ulferts of Cedar Rapids, Timothy Ulferts (Jennifer) Cedar Rapids; 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; a sister, Dorothy Postel (Bing) of Anamosa; a half-sister, Linda (Marvin) Smulevitz of Savannah, Ga.; step-sisters, Helen Heiken of Monticello and Wilma Cox of Anamosa; and many loving nieces, nephews and extended family members.
LaVern is preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, June (Topping) Ulferts; son, Rick Ulferts; a sister, Alfreda Lange; stepfather, Bill Oltmanns; stepbrother; John Oltmanns; and two stepsisters, Rachel Griffith and Elda French.
Psalm 23: “The Lord is my shepherd: I shall not want. He makes me lie down in green pastures. He leads me beside still water.”
The family would like to thank Above & Beyond Hospice Care for the wonderful care LaVern received.
A memorial has been established in LaVern’s name.
Please leave a message or tribute to the Ulferts family on our web page, www.iowacremation.com under Obituaries.
