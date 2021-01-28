{child_sections:obituaries}{child_photoCredit}{/child_photoCredit} {child_caption}{/child_caption} {child_standaloneHead}jex-01282021-obit-shelleylange-a05{/child_standaloneHead} {child_uuid}f6efd41c-5f40-11eb-8d2f-00163ec2aa77{/child_uuid}{revision}2{/revision}{slug}jex-01282021-obit-shelleylange-a05{/slug}{domain}journal-eureka.local{/domain}{setWriteback}0{/setWriteback}
Shelley Lange
1968-2021
Shelley Rae Lange, 52, of Anamosa, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021.
A Celebration of Life for Shelley will be held at a later date.
Shelley was born Dec. 22, 1968 in Monticello, daughter of Terry and Bev (Edwards) Lewis. She married Kevin Lange April 4, 1992. Shelley loved cookouts, spending time with her family and grandchildren, and drawing and coloring. Shelley was a great cook. She was a very loving kind person without a mean bone in her body. Shelley recently graduated from La’James Academy with her aesthetician license.
Shelley is survived by her husband, Kevin Lange of Anamosa, her children: Crystal (Dustin) Sweet of Olin, Justin Lange of Anamosa, Kinsey (Kameron) Strait of Cedar Rapids; three grandchildren: Maddi and Ayden Sweet, Chandler Strait and another grand-baby due in April, parents, Terry (Linda) Lewis and Jeannie Luensman all of Monticello, siblings: Shannon Lewis (Chad Kirchner) of Coralville, Terra (Joe) Denemark of Monticello, Stephanie (Jerame) Foster of Monticello, Dennis Lewis of Monticello, and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Don and Ev Lewis and Bernard and Esther Edwards, step-father, Jake Luensman.
Information available at www.kramerfuneral.com. Cards may be sent to the family in care of Kramer Funeral Home.
