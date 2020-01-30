Harlan Helgens, 83, died peacefully, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at Cottage Grove Place, Cedar Rapids, with his family at his side.
Funeral services were held 11 a.m. Thursday morning, Jan. 23, 2020, at the Wayne Zion Lutheran Church, rural Monticello, with interment in the Wayne Zion Cemetery. Pastor Wade Reddy officiated at the services. Friends called from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Goettsch Funeral Home, Monticello.
Surviving is his wife, Carol; two sons, Jason (Laura), and their sons, Connor Lane and Parker, Cedar Falls, Kory (Katie), and their daughters, Khloe and Klaire, Marion; and his sister, Lorna (Ray) Rieniets, Monticello.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Harlan Carl Helgens was born Oct. 19, 1936, at the John McDonald Hospital, Monticello. He was the son of Louis and Agusta (Reuter) Helgens.
Harlan attended the rural schools of Wayne Township and graduated from the Monticello Community Schools in 1955. He continued his education at Iowa State University where he received a degree in agronomy in 1959.
He returned home to farm on the Helgens Family Farm in Wayne Township. He married Carol Sammons on June 13, 1964, at the Wayne Zion Lutheran Church.
Besides farming, Harlan worked at Linn-Jones Farm Service from 1980 to 1993 and then was a DeKalb Seed Representative until he retired in 2012. The couple then moved to Cottage Grove to enjoy their retirement. Harlan was a life-long member of the Wayne Zion Lutheran Church.
He loved to go fishing and mow the pasture. He enjoyed playing cards and bowling with the Jake’s Standard Team and woodworking. His true joy was spending time with his grandchildren.
