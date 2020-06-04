{child_sections:obituaries}{child_photoCredit}{/child_photoCredit} {child_caption}{/child_caption} {child_standaloneHead}jex-06042020-obit-joycestutt-a05{/child_standaloneHead} {child_uuid}80d4ccfe-a115-11ea-af61-00163ec2aa77{/child_uuid}{revision}2{/revision}{slug}jex-06042020-obit-joycestutt-a05{/slug}{domain}journal-eureka.local{/domain}{setWriteback}0{/setWriteback}
Joyce Stutt
1933-2020
Joyce Stutt age 86, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at her home following a brief illness.
Private family were held Saturday, May 30, 2020 at the Goettsch Funeral Home, Anamosa with interment in the Wayne Zion Cemetery. Pastor Rodney Bluml officiated at the services. Please sign Joyce’s guest book at www.goettschonline.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Camp Courageous.
Joyce Ellen Barnes was born Sept. 3, 1933 at Anamosa the daughter of Earl and Melvie Pavin, Barnes. Joyce received her education in the Central City Schools graduating in 1951. She worked at Ruby’s Café and the Arrow Café in Anamosa. Joyce married Leonard Stutt on July 15, 1952 at the Wayne Zion Lutheran Church Parsonage. She was employed at Collins Radio in Anamosa and the R.E.C. From 1972 until 1978 the couple lived in Maquoketa and Joyce worked at the Jackson State Bank. When they moved back to Anamosa she worked for First Avenue Chrysler Plymouth and Aegon in Cedar Rapids. In retirement Joyce did child care in her home.
Joyce was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Anamosa. While in Maquoketa she was a member at First Lutheran Church. Joyce was an avid Iowa Hawkeye Fan.
Surviving is her husband Leonard, two daughters, Deborah (Robert) Nichols, Bellevue, Neb., Cynthia (Larry) Benhart, Maquoketa, three grandchildren, Timothy Nichols, Jonathan (Deb) Nichols, Heather (Doug) Said, 10 great-grandchildren; seven siblings, Nancy Weers, Glenda (Duane) Grant, Donald (Kathleen) Barnes, Kathy (Carl) Clang, Edwin (Nancy) Barnes, Suzanne (Carl) Offerman, and Gary (Kris) Barnes.
She was preceded in death by her Parents, a great-grandson, Anthony Nichols, her step-father Joe Wright and her sister Betty Dirks.
