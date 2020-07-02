Michael Klatt age 51, died Sunday, June 28, 2020 at his home suddenly.
A public visitation will be held Thursday July 2, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Anamosa United Methodist Church. Mask must be worn and fitted properly over the nose and mouth at all times to enter the church.
There will be a private family service following the visitation with a public burial at the Antioch Cemetery rural Anamosa.
Michael Gene Klatt was born Sept. 25, 1968 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Cedar Rapids. He was the son of Steve and Chrystal (Bendixen) Klatt. He graduated from the Olin High School with the class of 1987. He continued his education at AIB in Des Moines where he graduated in 1989. Mike married Carrie Smith Jan. 25, 1997 at the Anamosa Methodist Church. The couple lived in Olin for 20 plus years and moved to Anamosa in 2016. Mike was employed at Star Buildings in Monticello for 26 years. He started as a machine operator, then became a supervisor, he was the plant superintendent for a number of years and then finished his career in customer service.
Mike enjoyed being a grill master, he also enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially his yearly trips to Leech Lake. He was an avid Cubs fan his whole life.
Surviving is his wife, Carrie, three children: Tyler, Trae and Tiffany, his parents, Steve and Chrystal Klatt, his siblings, Eric Klatt and Nicole (Brian) Tenley, his mother-in-law, Regina Smith, and in-laws, Corey (Michelle) Smith and Chris (Kari) Smith and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Mike Smith and his grandparents, Henry and Charlotte Klatt and Warner and Margaret Bendixen.
Please sign the online guest book at Goettschonline.com. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established.
