LaVerne LaBarge, 85, died Friday, May 22, 2020, at his home, following a brief illness.
A mass of Christian burial was held Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Anamosa, with interment in the St. Joseph Cemetery, Prairieburg, with military honors. Fr. Nick March officiated at the services. With the COVID-19 pandemic, this service was private for the family. Goettsch Funeral Home, Anamosa, has taken LaVerne and his family into their care. Please sign LaVerne’s guestbook at www.goettschonline.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Anamosa Fire Department.
Surviving is his wife, Carolyn; two sons, Mike and Dennis (Lisa) LaBarge, all of Anamosa; two grandsons, Jeff (Macy), Maple Grove, Minn. and Curtis, Cedar Rapids; and his siblings, Rosemary LaBarge, Marion, and Francis (Pat) LaBarge, Fairfax. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, LeRoy and Donald; and a sister, Kathy.
LaVerne Dennis LaBarge was born June 25, 1934, in Brown Township, Linn County. He was the son of Clifford and Clara (Lawrence) LaBarge. He received his education at St. Joseph Catholic School, Prairieburg. LaVerne worked at LaPlant Choate in Cedar Rapids before he married Carolyn VanAlst on April 10, 1956. He was drafted soon after the wedding and served in the United States Army. Following his military duty, LaVerne worked at Clinton Engines in Maquoketa, the Anamosa Creamery, Smith Oil Company in Anamosa and was the manager of the first Theisen’s Store in Anamosa. He worked the longest for Borden’s Dairy (later Swiss Valley) as a milk distributor. In retirement, LaVerne drove a JETS bus for Jones County.
LaVerne was a member of the St. Patrick Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. He served on the Anamosa Fire Department for 33 years. He enjoyed tinkering with his tractors and working on his acreage. His greatest love was his family, especially his grandsons.
