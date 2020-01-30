Sandra Lea Eichhorn Etter died peacefully on Jan. 18, 2020, in the home of her son, Brian Etter of Highlands Ranch, Colo. She was born to Thomas and Bernice Eichhorn on May 30, 1941, in Wyoming. She married Warren Etter in 1967. He preceded her in death in 2012.
She is survived by her son, Brian Etter; grandchildren, Julia and Chase Etter; and sister, Marcia Eichhorn of Indiana.
Sandra graduated from Iowa State University with a bachelor’s degree in home economics. She taught in Elgin Public School system from 1966 to 1994. She taught at both the junior and senior high levels imparting practical skills and knowledge about cooking, sewing and daily living. She was very skilled at engaging students and making learning enjoyable.
She and Warren retired and moved to Port Isabel, Texas, in 1995 to enjoy their retirement years. Sandra became very active in the Long Island Quilters Guild. She was considered a creative, skilled and experienced quilter. Her quilts, quilt projects and wall hangings not only won awards and recognitions but brought joy to many people. She would put on the back of each quilt this saying, “With this quilt you see, remember me.”
She and Warren traveled extensively and had many worldwide adventures. Her greatest joys were being with Julia and Chase. She imparted her cooking expertise to them, shared laughter and adventures in traveling. She was the stronghold to her son as he was hers.
His love for his mother was evident throughout her life by his actions, care and concern. Sandra’s love and spirit will live on through those she is survived by.
Sandra courageously fought many forms of cancer. She was in Hospice care for 4 weeks but lost the battle on Jan. 18, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.