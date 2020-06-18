Sheila F. Machart, 73 passed away peacefully at her home June 8, 2020 in Anamosa.
Private family service was held Friday, June 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick Church Anamosa, committal at St. Joseph’s cemetery in Prairieburg immediately after.
Sheila was born Dec. 3 1946 in Deer Lodge, Tenn. daughter of Ivan and Faye (Adams) Howard. She married John Machart July 13, 1968 in Praireburg. Sheila was a farm wife before working in a clothing store in Anamosa. She went on to be the hot lunch director at St. Patrick school. The kids always talked about her homemade cinnamon rolls.
She was an active member of St. Patrick's church for 40 years. Sheila enjoyed bowling and was an officer for the Anamosa Bowling association for many years. In 2013 she was inducted into the Anamosa Bowling Association hall of fame. She enjoyed watching the grandkids in sporting events.
She is survived by her husband John, son Chad (Sheila) of Anamosa, daughter Lisa (Galen) Darrow of Martelle, and grandkids, McKenzie, David, Lilly Machart, Spencer, Jordan and Brittney Darrow and one great grandchild AJ. Her mom Faye, brothers: Darrell (Kathy) Rick (Angie) and Robin. Sisters: Sharon, Kay and Janet.
Sheila is preceded in death by her father Ivan, and sister Pam.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be given to St Patrick's school or lunch program Anamosa or Hospice of Mercy Cedar Rapids.
The family would like to thank the Mercy Hospice staff for all the help and compassion.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.iowacremation.com under Obituaries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.