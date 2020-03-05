Robert James Cousins, 86, of Webster City, formerly of Olin, died Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Van Diest Medical Center. A time of remembrance will be held on March 7 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Lawrence Community Center in Anamosa.
Robert James Cousins, 86, of Webster City, formerly of Olin, died Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Van Diest Medical Center. A time of remembrance will be held on March 7 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Lawrence Community Center in Anamosa.
The actual memorial service is April 18th at Red Oak Grove Church and cemetery. This is NOT an authorized service
