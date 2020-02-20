Rick McLearnon, 70, of Anamosa, died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, of melanoma.
Per Rick’s request there will be no formal funeral service. There was an informal celebration of life gathering from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at the Horseshoe Lodge at Pinicon Ridge Park, Central City. A private burial will take place in IOOF cemetery in Indianola on Thursday, Feb. 20. Thoughts, memories and condolences may be shared with his family at Goettschonline.com.
Richard Haven McLearnon was born on Oct. 19, 1949, in Vallejo, Calif., the son of Raymond and Martha (Nicholls) McLearnon. He attended and graduated from Indianola High School in 1967 and went on to graduate from Iowa State University in 1971, earning his degree in accounting. He married Kathy Klein in 1973 in Cedar Rapids. The couple later divorced. In 1986 he married Cate Hess in Urbana. The couple later divorced.
He was employed at Farmstead Foods in Cedar Rapids for 17-and-a-half years. When Farmstead closed operations, he went to work at General Mills in Cedar Rapids and worked until his retirement in 2017.
He was a member of the Sports Car Club of America and loved to spend his free time fishing and working on and racing his sports car.
He is survived by his daughters. Shawnell Meyers and Gabrielle McLearnon, both of Cedar Rapids; a son Ryan McLearnon, Anamosa; grandchildren, Zachary, Brittany, Hannah, Lacey, Manuel, Jose and Jovani; great-grandchildren Liam and Lilah; and cousins, Bob (Linda) Nicholls and Jim (Janet) Nicholls, both of Carlisle.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and uncle and aunt Marion and Elanor Nicholls.
Rick’s family would like to thank the staff of Hospice of Mercy for the wonderful care he received.
